The Baltimore Times has been a staunch advocate for the Black community since its inception in 1986. Its unwavering commitment to support Black-owned businesses is a testament to its role as a champion of economic empowerment and community development. The “Best of Black Baltimore Businesses” digital marketing campaign, seeks to showcase, highlight, and celebrate Black-owned and operated businesses in Baltimore City.

At the heart of this campaign lies our dedication to promoting economic empowerment. By featuring and promoting Black-owned businesses, The Baltimore Times not only offers entrepreneurs a platform to reach a wider audience, but also contributes to the economic growth and sustainability of the Black community in the region. Economic empowerment through entrepreneurship is a cornerstone of community development, and The Baltimore Times recognizes the importance of uplifting these businesses to foster economic resilience and self-sufficiency.

Community engagement is another pivotal aspect of this initiative. By encouraging the Baltimore community to nominate and vote for their favorite Black-owned businesses, The Baltimore Times fosters a sense of pride and connection within the community. This engagement is critical for building stronger neighborhoods and encouraging residents to actively participate in the growth and prosperity of their own communities.

Furthermore, the campaign serves as a powerful means of shining a spotlight on businesses that often go unrecognized. Many Black-owned businesses play essential roles as pillars in their communities, contributing not only to the local economy but also to the social fabric of their neighborhoods. By allowing the community to tell the story of these businesses, The Baltimore Times underscores the importance of their presence and their contributions to the economic and cultural vitality of the region.

The campaign’s categories, ranging from arts and entertainment to health and fitness, encompass a diverse array of businesses that have made significant contributions to Baltimore’s Black entrepreneurial landscape. By encouraging nominations and votes in these various categories, the campaign ensures that a wide spectrum of businesses get the recognition they deserve.

Join The Baltimore Times in promoting economic empowerment, fostering community engagement but most importantly, celebrating our Black-owned businesses. Our commitment to this cause underscores the newspaper’s vital role in championing the Black community’s economic and social progress. This campaign is not just an awards ceremony; it is a catalyst for positive change and growth within Baltimore’s Black entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Nominate your favorite business beginning Wednesday, September 27, 2023, through October 23, 2023. Voting begins November 1, 2023, and continues through December 2, 2023. Winners will be announced on December 12, 2023, and celebrated at an official party on January 11, 2024. Be on the lookout for more details and opportunities to nominate and vote in and all-around Baltimore!

Opportunities for sponsorship are still available.

We thank and applaud Sponsors who join The Baltimore Times in lifting up and highlighting the businesses that make Baltimore great!