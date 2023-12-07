ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Children’s Guild: Transformation Academy’s Adaptive Playground on December 5, 2023. The new, inclusive playground showcases a model for inclusive education and play spaces. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Governor Moore had the opportunity to tour some of the school’s facilities. Also in attendance were Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty, as well as representatives from the Maryland State Department of Education.

“This new playground will set the standard for our state and our country in what a fully inclusive playground looks like,” said Gov. Moore. “Today, we don’t just take a step toward inclusivity – we take a step toward the Maryland we all want to build: one that is loving, caring, and thriving. This is about making sure that every Maryland child is seen and supported, regardless of ability.”

In October, the Maryland Department of Disabilities and the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council released the Framework and Toolkit for Inclusive Playgrounds in Maryland. The goal is to increase the number of inclusive playgrounds in state, county and municipal parks, school facilities, and neighborhood communities. Expanding and increasing the number of inclusive playgrounds across the state will create opportunities for individuals with disabilities and their families and caregivers to enjoy spending time outdoors playing, learning and creating friendships with their non-disabled peers.

Photo credit: Joe Andrucyk, Office of the Governor



The Children’s Guild is a nonprofit organization founded in 1953. It serves children, families and child-serving organizations and is dedicated to transforming how America cares for its children through education, behavioral health, and national training and consultation services.

The Children’s Guild: Transformation Academy is a 12-month, non-public separate day school for students ages 5-21, whose primary diagnosis is autism, but who may also have co-existing diagnoses of sensory processing disorder, a specific learning disability, health impairment, or multiple disabilities. The enrollment capacity for the school is 100 students.

Transformation Academy’s playground is designed specifically for students with disabilities, particularly those with a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. The playground utilizes specialized equipment and sensory friendly features specifically designed to accommodate the sensory sensitivities often associated with autism spectrum disorder.

Photo credit: Joe Andrucyk, Office of the Governor



This playground dedication emphasizes the importance of providing quality education and recreational opportunities for students with disabilities, particularly those with autism spectrum disorder, and serves as a model for inclusive playgrounds in Maryland.

Last month, Governor Moore celebrated the winners of the Governor’s Award for Disability Culture and Achievement at the State House. The event recognized the outstanding achievements of Marylanders with disabilities.