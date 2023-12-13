Expands People Development Capabilities Part of Future Growth Strategy

December 7, 2023 (Baltimore, Md) – Fearless is excited to announce the acquisition of Unison, a people and organizational development firm based in Denver.

Founded in 2018, Unison works with mission-focused organizations who want to align their people, culture, strategy and operations so they can thrive and grow.

Fearless, ranked as Baltimore’s largest software development company and one of its largest minority-owned businesses, recently announced a plan for future growth. The company is evolving into an impact company, while growing its people and organizational development capabilities.

By 2030, Fearless aims to:

Improve 100 million lives

Be positioned in 10 countries

Generate $1 billion in revenue

To improve 100 million lives, Fearless will expand its services beyond tech to help organizations develop their people, and organizational operations and strategies. While most companies approach outcomes from either the tech side or the people and organizational side, Fearless is integrating both to holistically solve its customers’ problems.

These services are part of a new model that Fearless has developed to fill a gap in the marketplace, by becoming what it’s calling a “digital services integrator”. The model is designed to overcome both the tech and organizational blockers that so often derail digital transformation efforts. Through it, Fearless is building up tech, people, and organizations for accelerated, sustainable impact.

“Unison has been a longtime partner of Fearless and the organization has had a huge impact on how we think and work. The company is not only a perfect culture fit; it will also help us realize our organizational growth goals. This acquisition is part of our broader expansion of services and will help us grow the transformation side of our new digital services integrator model,” states Fearless CEO Delali Dzirasa.

Unison founder Will Seamans shares, “We weren’t originally looking to be acquired but realized that joining forces with Fearless would propel our organizational growth, help us expand into more industries. Our companies are culturally aligned, sharing similar values, culture code, and philosophies. Through the Fearless digital services integrator, we will be able to drive more impact and value for customers.”

Seamans is now President of Fearless Guides, the division of Fearless which focuses on enabling people and organizations.

Too often, organizations are disjointed, out of sync, and focused on different goals. People are the key to any company, so that is who Fearless is focusing on. Fearless’ transformation division aims to create the conditions for organizations and their people to thrive. Through community, people, and organizational enablement, it will give organizations the peace of mind that their most valuable asset — their people — have everything they need to succeed.

Fearless will retain all of Unison’s employees as part of the deal.