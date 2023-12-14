40 Years and Counting: A Legacy of Telling the Story Uncompromisingly

The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum (GBIW) celebrated 40 years in grand fashion during an Anniversary Brunch held Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the Residence Inn at Johns Hopkins, 800 N. Wolfe Street in Baltimore. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, who was instrumental in GBIW securing a grant for more than $2 million through the FY 23 federal Earmarks process, was among the many dignitaries who attended the event.

Mayor Brandon Scott brought Remarks and presented Dr. Martin with a Proclamation. The event provided an opportunity to reflect on the museum’s humble beginnings, its vibrant and transformational present, and its exciting future whose expansion efforts are being hailed as the cornerstone of a vibrant revitalization initiative in the East Baltimore corridor.

The late Dr. Elmer P. Martin and his wife Dr. Joanne Martin established The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum (GBIW) in 1983. Located at 1601-1603 E. North Avenue, the museum is committed solely to the study and preservation of African American history, and its presentation of life-size, life-like wax figures highlight historical and contemporary personalities of African ancestry.

40 Years and Counting: A Legacy of Telling the Story Uncompromisingly, was the central theme of the museum’s 40-year anniversary celebration. The Brunch’s festivities included food and drinks, music, Spoken Word Artist Rotica Lewis, A Call to Action delivered by Chrishna Williams, the presentation of awards to individuals who have supported GBIW throughout its history, and the immeasurable contributions of the late Dr. Elmer Martin whose brilliance was on display the entire event.

For more information about GBIW visit https://www.greatblacksinwax.org/