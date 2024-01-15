Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a minister and spokesperson for nonviolent activism throughout the Civil Rights Movement who advocated to end racial segregation, was born on January 15, 1929. Commonly called Martin Luther King Jr. Day or MLK Day, the third Monday of January is a federal holiday that pays tribute to Dr. King and his contributions. Many Americans choose to improve their communities through volunteer service. The individuals below share their perspectives about Dr. King, his legacy and their community work and volunteerism.

In celebration of MLK Day 2024, our staff has compiled a list of quotes that we hope inspire you on this monumental day of service.

Brian Sessions:

“Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sacrifice is more than worth mentioning as being inspirational in the work I do locally, regionally, nationally, and globally, for the liberation of Africans, wherever we may be found on the planet. While Dr. King and I may share some ideological differences regarding the practical paths we deem necessary to trot for the complete social, economic, and political advancement of our people, his intentional sacrifice of time, resources, and literally his life, for this goal is beyond heroic. I emulate this sentiment in my social activism and organizing via programs like Pages To Wages, where we incentivize, in order to revolutionize, young people in urban and impoverished neighborhoods, using literacy. Other initiatives I embark on share this sentiment, like the planting of fruit trees and training residents to grow and trade food, in order to combat food deserts. In my regional, national, and global political efforts, I am a member of the African People Socialist Party, a global revolutionary political organization, seeking to liberate and empower Africans globally. In support of my brothers and sisters abroad, I directly organize with and sponsor extremely impoverished children in Uganda to assist indigenous fellow organizers in their goals toward economic mobility.

Dr. King is an activism ancestor whom I appreciate for his efforts toward self-determination for people of color.”

Jaemellah Jackson:

“As a youth development nonprofit organization focused on leadership, IT

TAKES TWO, INC aligns with Dr. Martin Luther King’s philosophy by ensuring equal access to educational opportunities that help all young people, regardless of their background. We promote education and fair treatment to fulfill Dr. King’s vision of a just and equitable society.”

Miguel Coppedge:

“Yes, I do because I believe all people are created equal. I donate to everyone, not a specific race. I’ve never wanted for others to be without, especially children. Even though I’m a freshman in college at VCU [Virginia Commonwealth University], my mom [Yolanda Coppedge] still helps me with my philanthropy work. I will continue for the rest of my life.”

Leticia Nortey:

“Martin Luther King Jr. once said, ‘If I cannot do great things, I can do small

things in a great way.’ As a small grassroots organization empowering youth in Baltimore, Carroll County, and Ghana, Africa, we are always instilling in them the need to be part of the solutions of issues our families, communities, nation and the world face in any small way rather than saying it is impossible or they can’t. Each year, our youth present community giveback activities they can do. This MLK Day, January 15, 2024, our organization is hosting MLK around the world – countries MLK traveled to for his diplomatic missions. Participants, who are students, educators, and parents, will join us on Zoom to travel virtually with Expanding Boundaries International to learn and explore Ghana, India, Norway, and Germany through interactive Google Earth. We will learn about history, what was happening in these countries around that time and why Dr. King was there as an American icon.”

Donna Johnson:

“My dream as a little kid— well, as long as I can remember— was that I always wanted to help the homeless. I always said that if I ever came into any kind of big money, that would be the first thing I would do before I even do something for myself. At one point of coming up, I really didn’t understand what Mr. King was saying… [about] ‘he had a dream.’ As I got older I began to understand what his dream meant… I know for sure feeding the people, and giving homeless people a place to live, and letting people know that sometimes that it might not be your dream, but it could be someone else’s that succeeds to do it. Sometimes we lack giving ourselves credit, but I think all of us in this world can make a difference if we just put it [our efforts] together.”

Vanessa Cain:

“I feel we are living Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream and I quote: ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.’ His speech inspired me since I was a child. Back in 1997, I was prompted to write an essay about what it meant to me in the 11th grade. I won 3rd place from over 50 schools. I’m from the Newtowne 20 community and have lived this dream by giving back to the community. Every year around August, Mr. Jimmy Powell and I along with other volunteers take the kids from the Annapolis, Maryland community (mainly from the neighborhood in which we both grew up) on a trip, but all kids are welcome to ride the Harbor Queen boat. They explore not only with people from their communities, but others who have different colors of skin. This allows them to know that they are free in a nation as Dr. King dreamed.”

Haki Ammi:

“As the Parliamentarian board member for the Maryland Black Caucus Foundation, our goal is to work on a Black agenda toaddress issues in Maryland for Black people. What is missing is unity. Dr. King worked with the younger generation that had different strategies than himself but still engaged them. He didn’t allow class and status consciousness of his position to stop him from unifying. Maryland-based organizations should not be gatekeepers. They should support grassroots efforts. Many today that are showing up at breakfasts would not have supported Dr. King. His support was 40 percent in the 1960s and now 80 percent, according to a Pew study. Dr King’s message has been sanitized because Black leaders have run out of ideas. Many simply do not know where we go from here.”

Diesha Contee:

“In my opinion, I feel like the work that I do correlates to his [Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s] because he had a goal and mission and did whatever he had to help his people and make sure it was accomplished. That’s my same feeling for the youth. I have continued to serve the youth, by just understanding everyone has a story and potential. It just takes the right person to pour into them to change their outcome.”

Ja’nai McKinney:

“I see helping the community as helping my brothers and sisters in need. Dr. King wanted unity in the community. I don’t look at anyone’s situation or who they are and what they look like. I do everything out of love for people. Love changes the community and makes the community better. If we all stood up like Dr. King and came together with love in our heart, we are one step to making the community better.” Luke 6:38 ESV ‘Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.”