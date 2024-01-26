Youngsters who are motivated to shovel snow in communities in search of earning pocket change when snowy weather leaves a wintery mess behind are becoming rarer with passing years. However, Caleb Israel, 12 and his brother, Yahshua Israel, 10, recently bundled up to canvas their neighborhood in Baltimore County in search of neighbors who needed their snow shoveled.

“I’ve been willing to shovel snow recently because a few days ago my brother earned about $20 for shoveling a neighbor’s steps while out of school, and it motivated me to do the same around the neighborhood,” Caleb said. “I do want to save money and buy some things.”

Marcus Israel and Crystal J. Israel are the boys’ parents. Marcus taught them to shovel snow last year.

The Israel brothers start the arduous task of shoveling snow in their neighborhood to earn money.

Courtesy photo

“Both Caleb and Yahshua came to me and my wife asking how they could earn extra money, and we both suggested that they could see if any of the neighbors would like the front of their homes shoveled,” Marcus said, explaining how they started their recent community venture.

Both Caleb and Yahshua shoveled snow during days off from school.

Marcus added, “The neighbors were excited and surprised that the boys were actually outside in the cold, ready to work and earn money.”

LaQuisha Hall currently works as a coach for Baltimore City Schools. Hall, the Baltimore City 2018 Teacher of the Year, is now in her 21st year working in the same school district. Caleb and Yahshua had no idea that they would encounter a neighbor who happens to be a well-known educator and youth mentor who has made nurturing young people a part of her life’s mission.

Hall was at home, in a different room from her husband, Mardis Hall, when she heard their doorbell ring and children’s voices.

Caleb Israel and Yahshua Israel

Courtesy of Marcus Israel



She added, “I heard my husband reply, ‘Thanks guys, but I’m on my way to go outside and shovel in a few minutes.” I quickly asked him if they were children. When he replied that they were, I ran downstairs, threw on a coat and called them back to house as they were walking away.’”

The boys ended up shoveling snow for the Halls to earn money. They returned a second time. Mardis said that he made an on-the-spot video for Caleb and Yahshua to use in the future to better promote themselves and garner supportive interest of the community.

“Snow shoveling is a lost hustle art because of generational laziness. So, when you see it, it is endearing,” Mardis said.

Caleb and Yahshua’s story is gaining traction on social media. The #SnowSquad hashtag developed after the Halls discussed the great job they did shoveling for the Halls.

LaQuisha added, “I created the hashtag because after sharing about this experience on Facebook, over 3,000 people were invested in this story.”

The caring educator posted about her “adopted nephews” on her social media page, while informing her Facebook friends how they could donate to entrepreneurial children.

The boys’ venture is not over.

“I would like to start a business, because I’d like to make money and be known for doing something that has a positive impact,” Yahshua said. “I would like to open a lemonade stand or car wash business in the Springtime coming up.”

Yahshua further explained that Caleb used the shovel while he used his mother’s dust bucket to clean up the snow. The determined duo had the opportunity to shovel six homes around the neighborhood.

The Israel brothers shoveled snow for LaQuisha and Mardis Hall. The couple helped the children with their entrepreneurial goals.

Photo credit: LaQuisha and Mardis Hall



Marcus confirmed that the boys want to officially start a business and keep opportunities open for earning money in the neighborhood, by doing odd jobs.

Yahshua also stated that he felt like the Halls were regular customers until they provided additional supplies and opportunities. He felt happy about meeting the Halls. The Halls felt happy to meet them, too. The boys are gaining more proud “aunties” and “uncles” from around the country who are showing them “Cash App encouragement.”

“These young men could have stayed home, yet they decided to put in effort on a cold day to support their community. I will always applaud this type of effort from all youth. I hear too many criticizing our youth,” LaQuisha said. “Instead of shaking your head at what youth do, shake their hands, engage with them. Turn on your “porch light” for them to be a guide in their journey.”

Caleb and Yahshua’s mother’s Cash App ($JoyettaSim) can now be used to accept donations. According to Marcus, contributions will enable the boys to use seed money to support and grow their business ventures and use it for school supplies.