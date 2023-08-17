On September 3rd, 2023, world-class professional cycling comes back to Baltimore, showcasing the world’s best cyclists including Tour de France participants, World Champions, National Champions, and Olympians from 25+ countries. The inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic Supported by UnitedHealthcare is the highest-ranked one-day pro cycling race in the United States for 2022.

The cycling race will be part of a three-day weekend community celebration of healthy lifestyle and living with participatory events, festival with interactive exhibits, local foods and drinks along with other fun activities. Hundreds of volunteers are needed to make this event a success, and it would not be possible without the help from people like you! All volunteers will receive a shirt.

Our biggest volunteer need is for course marshals. Course marshals assist race staff with managing critical driveways, intersections, pedestrian crossing areas, and help keep the course clear of any pedestrians, cars, bikes, golf carts, animals, etc. At times, course marshals may be asked to assist a police officer with ensuring that any spectators do not leak on to a live race course. Being a course marshal requires standing for a long period of time outside in the elements. This is one of the best volunteer roles to view the bike race action!

To register as a volunteer for this year’s Maryland Cycling Classic, kindly visit our volunteer sign-up page at https://www.marylandcyclingclassic.us/volunteer/. There, you can choose your preferred volunteer roles. Rest assured, we will do our best to accommodate your preferences and assign you to roles where you can shine.

If you have any questions or need assistance with the registration process, please feel free to reach out to our volunteer director at volunteers@marylandcyclingclassic.us or 443-969-1541.