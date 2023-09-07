National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, highlight the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery possible. During this special month, one local organization is celebrating 24 years of serving women seeking recovery and the recovery community.

Light of Truth

Center (LTC) will hold its 24th Annual Fundraiser on Saturday, September 30, 2023, 7 p.m. at the One God One Thought Center for Better Living located at 3605 Coronado Road. Titled Recovery A Divine Gift, the event will feature Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics.

R&B and gospel keyboard artist Ollie Wright, musician Karter Jaymes, singer Carolyn Victorian, Spoken Word artist Rotica Lewis, and actress/singer Sandy Jenkins will also be performing. Paulette Lucas will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.

Ollie Wright, R&B and gospel keyboard artist

(Photos Courtesy of Light of Truth )



Musician Karter Jaymes will also be performing.

(Photos Courtesy of Light of Truth )



The Rev. Vaile Leonard is the founder of Light of Truth Center, Inc. (LTC).“This is a first for the Light of Truth Center,” said Rev. Leonard. “This is the very first time we have endeavored to have a concert as a celebration of recovery and service to the recovery community. This is our way of changing the narrative, to celebrate recovery and to remind the community that we do recover.”

The Rev. Vaile Leonard is the founder of Light of Truth Center, Inc. (LTC)

(Photos Courtesy of Light of Truth )



She added, “There is so much talk about active addiction and overdose. Let’s celebrate recovery! Let’s invite the community to be reminded we do recover and recovery is possible.”

LTC has five buildings located in West Baltimore and East Baltimore – four are recovery residences and one is a testing and training site. According to Rev. Leonard, since opening its first building in February 2000, LTC has housed 324 women in recovery.

Women living in the homes work on a self-improvement plan while living as a family unit to support their own and each other’s recovery process. The homes have been credited with helping dozens of women overcome drug addiction. LTC has also trained over 150 individuals and served approximately 2,250 women through its Recovering Hearts Annual Women’s Conference.

“The journey to recovery is challenging,” said Rev. Leonard. “However, it is even more challenging for women. Women are relational, and this truly makes things challenging for women. The stigma for women is incredible, so having an opportunity to be of service is heart-warming and fulfilling.”

She continued, “Twenty-four years is truly significant because many said we could not create a predominantly volunteer organization that would be sustainable. The program is based on the challenges I had in seeking recovery.”

A former heroin addict, Rev. Leonard has been clean for 31 years.

“I opened the Center because there is an overwhelming need to support women in recovery,” she said. “Women are an underserved population in the recovery community. I wanted to create a safe, clean environment that is conducive to recovery. The program is based on my recovery journey and my challenge to recover.”

Proceeds raised from the event will benefit LTC.

“LTC, like all other programs have been affected by COVID,” said Rev. Leonard. “LTC has not been able to have one of our major fundraisers and other fundraising events. This is an event that will support LTC to get back on track and engage the community once again. The funds will be used to support operating funds and sending the woman to a woman’s Twelve Step Convention to support the participants in their process of recovery.”

Rev. Leonard is encouraging everyone to support the event.

“Everyone can expect a really good show,” she said. “They can expect to be entertained by the best of the best and to be treated royally at the event.”

VIP tickets are $100.00 and include lite fare, preferred seating and a gift. General tickets are $65.00. The doors open at 5:00 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and at 6:30 p.m. for general ticket holders. For more information visit www.lightoftruthcenter.org

Coming Next Week: Vaile Leonard’s Story.