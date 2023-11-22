Inexperience did not prevent Larry Harris and Leonard Martin from trying their hand at film production in 2016.

“Leonard bought two cameras and we started creating,” Harrison said, reflecting on how their dream of storytelling started. “We’re actually self-taught. We reached out to people who were doing the same thing that we were doing, but we never received responses back, so we learned from Google, YouTube and trial and error.”

The co-CEO and creators of ArieCan Productions who grew up in Baltimore, provide a subscription-based model. Users stream their award-winning shows from their ArieCanProductions.com website.

Larry added, “We’re currently gearing up for our movie theater premiere for season two of our series, ‘SECRETS,’ which will be premiering in February 2024 in theaters.”

Harris and Martin also nurture young, local talent through collaborative efforts with Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS). They teach film to BCPS students with disabilities.

Three BCPS students hold up their certificates for graduating the program, Intro into the Film Industry.

Photo credit: Courtesy of ArieCan Productions



“We both work with BCPS. They reached out to us and told us about their initiative about wanting to get the students interested in the arts again. They asked us if we could come up with a curriculum. Larry and I came up with a six-week program,” Martin said.

Harris explained that BCPS students are taught everything that he and Martin learned over the past six years, including script writing, directing, acting, cinematography, editing and budget management.

ArieCan Production’s founders have plans for the students after they graduate from the program.

Harris added, “We’ll be teaming up with Youth Works so that we can hire the students to work for us as interns and be a part of ArieCan’s production team.”

Martin stated that ArieCan Productions has had the opportunity to work with 10 students in the new program.

“We’re hoping that as time goes on, we can increase that number,” he also said.

A cohort is still in progress. The second half of the BCPS student’s training course starts on January 13, 2024.

Shanieka Johnson, BCPS’ coordinator for secondary supports and transition services, explained more about how BCPS’s relationship with ArieCan developed. Johnson’s work impacts special education students. She works out of the Office of Special Education. Preparing students for adult life after they leave high school is an aspect of secondary transition that is addressed.

“One of the barriers that I found when I became coordinator is that there are plenty of opportunities out there in our local communities that can tap into our students’ talents and skills. However, we did not have a pipeline, or any type of support that we could offer to the students in our district, to be able to get exposure to those job development or fine arts opportunities,” Johnson said.

Grant funding supported the hiring of temporary staff members who focus on job development. The job developers network with local organizations in the community.

“So basically, we look at the students’ individual education plans to determine what their trajectory is and what their post-secondary goals are, and we go out and find organizations and/or agencies that pretty much would cater to those students’ needs, and what they want to do when they graduate, to give them those opportunities and expose them to those opportunities prior to graduation,” Johnson explained.

She also stated that grant funding covers expenses including equipment, laptops and uniforms, if it is needed through the partnership with ArieCan Productions. Service is provided free for students.

Johnson further noted that a plethora of BCPS students who are supported through her office are interested in the arts, media and communication field. Johnson’s team is involved in the recruitment process of students. School teams provide leads about appropriate students who would fit well with a particular partner’s offerings. ArieCan Productions has worked with a wide range of students who are served by Johnson’s office but still gives them a quality training experience.

Jordan Wilson, a 12th grader, is a program participant. He has been interested in movies since he could talk. Jordan has been engaged and learning about the different characters in movie scripts through ArieCan. “A Dog’s Great Adventure” is one of Jordan’s scripts.

He hopes that Nickelodeon will pick up the animated movie and series. Jordan is interested in acting in movies, creating animation and doing voice-overs. ArieCan’s training has been helpful to build skills for his future.

“We learn about animation, filmmaking and photography,” Jordan said.

Parents and school staff can learn about programming that is offered through Johnson’s office via the Secondary Transition Services Resource Hub: https://sites.google.com/bcps.k12.md.us/transitionservices/transition-home.