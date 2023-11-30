National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM) in November recognizes and honors family caregivers across the country. It also raises awareness about caregiving issues nationwide. However, duty calls millions of Americans, regardless of the month.

According to the CDC, “The number of caregivers increased from 43.5 million in 2015 to about 53 million in 2020, or more than 1 in 5 Americans. By 2030, an estimated 73 million people in the United States will be 65 years or older. Many will require daily assistance from at least one caregiver to maintain quality of life, independence, and physical and social well-being.”

Dr. Janel Gordon is a triple board certified family, obesity and lifestyle medicine physician who mentioned that The National Institute of Aging and the CDC are two caregiving resources. Additionally, she provided insight into family givers who provide at-home care for loved ones.



Q: Would professional help typically be needed when someone cannot give care to a loved one alone anymore?

A: That’s oftentimes what ends up becoming the difficulty. Caregiving often falls on people in their middle age years, because they’re getting older, so the parents are getting older and their children are getting older as well. A lot of people grapple with feelings like “Oh, we were never supposed to put mom in a home, or we don’t want someone in mom’s home, or mom doesn’t.” But, if you need help, you need help because you don’t want to burn out, right? Then, families will employ the assistance of either home health aides or sitters who may not necessarily have a medical background, but they can come and sit with the individual while the family goes and runs an errand and then comes back.

Q: What supportive services could be provided to help a caregiver who needs a break or support? Where’s a good place to start?



A: I always recommended individuals speak with the person who needs the assistance’s primary care physician. A lot of our offices are set up to allow placing referrals to social services, if there are any, or we can see if the patient would qualify for in-home skilled nursing. Most insurance companies, especially if you’re talking about Medicaid and Medicare, will offer some provision for that. Some families may have to end up coming out-of-pocket some. There could be co-pays and such that are required, but usually there’s going to be some coverage available. And of course, it also would depend on income level.



Q: Are there any resources available that caregivers can pursue that they might commonly miss because they just don’t know about it?



A: So, it would depend on the area where the person is located, but again, start with the primary care physician and then they could also look into what the local health department has available. Through a quick Google search, you can also find companies, because I know there are a lot of small businesses that are offering services like I mentioned, such as home health aides or sitters. Another option is, sometimes, there are family members who actually have a healthcare professional in the family. If that person ends up being employed with the company, they could also be there with the family member, but then feel like they’re not missing out on income because they had to be taken away from their regular job.

Q: Is there anything that a caregiver can consider to prevent burnout?

A: Make sure they’re taking care of themselves. So, as a lifestyle medicine certified physician, I’m always going to say ‘Are you drinking your water? Are you getting your sleep? When was the last time you did something for you?’ I say that just for my parents in general, but now if you’re saying you have a sick child, or a sick adult family member, [I ask] ‘When was the last time you actually took some time and did something for yourself?’ Did you get your nails done? When did you last just go for a walk in nature? Step away. Take a deep breath.’

If you’re alone, it may be difficult, but if there’s someone you can call who can calm you down in the moment, or who may even be able to say ‘Hey, you know I can come over and sit with both of you, or I can sit with them when you run to the restaurant and grab yourself something to eat and sit in the car. Go inside just for 30 minutes to get a break.’