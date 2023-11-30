World AIDS Day was founded in 1988 and is observed each year on December 1.

“People around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses,” according to UNAIDS, a leading global effort to end AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) as a public health threat by 2030.

According to UNAIDS, since “first cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) were reported more than 35 years ago, 78 million people have become infected with HIV and 35 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses.”

AIDS is no longer regarded as a death sentence, but the disease should still be taken seriously. UNAIDS reported that “AIDS-related deaths have fallen by almost 70 per cent since their peak in 2004, and new HIV infections are at the lowest point since the 1980s.” However, a life was still lost to AIDS every minute in 2022.

UNAIDS also announced that this year’s World AIDS Day theme is “Let Communities Lead.” The leading global effort mentioned that community leadership; connecting people to treatment, services and support; grassroots activism; increased funding for local programs led by people living with HIV; prevention initiatives led by communities; and supporting people on the frontlines who battle against AIDS are components that will lead to end the public health threat.

Dr. Ankrehah Trimble Johnson (Dr. “Kre Johnson”), a medical director and collaborating physician for the PrEP and HIV Clinic at the Living Well Clinic (a division of AIDS Alabama), looks at the big picture when it comes to helping to combat HIV one prevention case at a time.

“In 2018, I helped start the Living Well PrEP Clinic to help the prevention of HIV by being a non-conventional place to start HIV prevention medications for people,” Dr. Johnson said. “Our clinic helps those who are insured, underinsured and non-insured. We only have after-work clinic hours to help improve access to care.”

The board-certified family medicine physician explained that a negative stigma about HIV discussion from past years has been passed down through many generations. It reportedly caused everyone to keep their status, and even education, to a minimum.

“There are about 1.3 million cases of HIV in the U.S. There are 39 million cases worldwide. Forty percent of cases in the U.S. are African Americans,” Dr. Johnson also explained.

She added, “HIV left untreated can progress to AIDS. There are certain infections and cancers, if acquired while living with HIV, that can meet the criteria for the progression from HIV to AIDS. These are called AIDS-defining illnesses. Also, people with AIDS have their number of CD4 cells fall to less than 200.”

Johnson noted that the CDC lists the AIDS epidemic as the 1980s- early 1990s. However, she warned that there is still no cure.

“The stigma is that HIV is a gay man’s disease. Anyone having unprotected sex with a partner who does not know their status is at risk for contracting HIV,” Dr. Johnson said, reminding that new cases are still being diagnosed.

She reminded that routine condom use, HIV education and getting tested regularly so that sexually active individuals know their status remains important.

Dr. Johnson confirmed that youth who are less concerned about contracting HIV are more at risk and are vulnerable.

Johnson explained, “In our clinic, we are seeing patients younger, it seems these days. It may be that we as a whole need more education on this topic. Sex education is no longer in a lot of schools and that may negatively impact the exposure to conversations about HIV education and prevention!”

On the other hand, the advancement of HIV medicine has allowed individuals who live with the disease to live longer, healthier lives.

“In the early years, people would be on a handful of medications. Now, most of my patients are on one pill,” Dr. Johnson said.

However, the doctor stated that no one should be lax or comfortable because there is no widespread cure. She further explained that even when researchers report that there have been cases of people who have been cured of HIV, such as “the Dusseldorf patient,” a cure has not yet been found for everyone.

“The focus is only a small group of people who have been cured under extreme circumstances, after a stem cell transplant, typically only performed in cancer patients who don’t have any other options,” Dr. Johnson said.

She noted that a stem cell transplant entails taking someone else’s stem cells and replacing them.

“There are no large-scale studies on this, so we are still quite aways away from the cure,” Dr. Johnson added.

Visit brownstonehealthcare.com to learn more about Dr. Johnson.