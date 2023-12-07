The holiday season is upon us, but healthy holiday food options, or catering needs any time of year do not have to be bland or boring. Although vegan food does not include any animal food products, food lovers can still create a list of their favorite places to eat.

Vegan friendly foodies who have not tried Hue Café & Apothecary in Owings Mills, Maryland may want to give plant-based eating a try.

“Our cafe is only 100% vegan,” said Ejama McNeill, cofounder of the business. “Everything is cooked from scratch and prepared to order.”

Bold flavors, delicious menu options, savory greens, sweet potato pies and stuffed acorn squash are popular plant-based food options that can be found at the family-owned establishment. The most popular dishes are Hue Wings, Shrimp Po Boy and Chic’N Fungi.

A year ago, a patron and Google reviewer who discovered the “little gem” stated that the food options were great.

“I wanted to try everything. Ended up trying the power bowl and cauliflower wings. Wings were spicy! Bowl was scrumptious and filling—especially juicy tomatoes and some delightful herbs,” the customer said, ending with a thumbs up sign and a statement that he would add the establishment to the Baltimore vegan restaurant rotation.

Whether cauliflower wings and collard greens are mentioned, or shrimp tacos and mushroom linguini were up for discussion, the majority of online reviews seem to root for returning to Hue Café & Apothecary.

The growth of Black veganism is on the rise, according to a 2016 Pew Research Center Survey. Prevention of animal suffering, environmental advantages that connect to reduction of the need to grow food for farmed animals and health benefits that entail replacing less healthy foods with nutrient-rich options are three main reasons people go vegan, according to vegan.com.

Additionally, some individuals dabble in veganism part-time. Global movements like global Meatless Monday advocate for and provide resources to support friends and families to reduce meat consumption. Participants become more exposed to plant-based meal options by skipping meat once a week.

Although vegan dining options have improved, consumers could use more options.

Ejama and Aaron McNeill, co-founders of Hue Café & Apothecary, created an intersection of plant-based foods, natural medicine and health and wellness.

Aaron McNeill, co-founder of Hue Café & Apothecary

Photo credit: Kelly Finch- Kfinch photography



“Offering a full vegan menu while using culinary innovation, we provide ‘from scratch’ cooking and premium herbal essentials for supporting a sustainable lifestyle,” said Ejama, while explaining that the apothecary houses a large variety of natural medicine.

The chief operating officer, brand strategist, herbalist and curator of the tea experience has a passion for health. Cold and hot tea can also be purchased at Hue Café & Apothecary. Ejama is also an herbalist, certified doula, wife, mother and public speaker. Aaron, the restaurateur, business concept consultant and father is also Ejama’s husband who is the driving force behind the successful café.

“His expertise in the restaurant industry has allowed us to carve out a lane of our own,” Ejama said.

The McNeills have benefited from healthier eating in their own lives, too. The couple lost over 250 pounds collectively, according to Aaron.

“My wife Ejama is vegan/vegetarian. Me, on the other hand, I am not vegan, but I am very health conscious as to what I choose to consume,” he said. “We are living proof that more mindful eating can reverse diseases, contribute to weight loss and improve overall health and wellness.”

However, Aaron stated that more than half of their business customers are not vegan.

Ejama stated that she and Aaron were inspired to start their journey after she lost her mother to cardiovascular disease in 2016. Ejama began a year-long commitment to swap out processed foods for fruit and vegetables and over-the-counter prescription drugs for holistic remedies. She took another step by studying the ancient art of herbal medicine.

Photo name: Chic’N Fungi

Photo credit: Ejama McNeill



Aaron, who has worked in every sector of the hospitality industry, learned to incorporate new ways of enjoying fresh food, free of harsh chemicals and overly processed ingredients. The couple became obsessed with eating colorful fruits and vegetables.

The ongoing mission of eating healthier extended beyond the McNeill family. Looking back, Emaja and Aaron have come a long way.

“Hue Cafe & Apothecary was founded and operating in August 2019. We opened the doors to our brick and mortar on June 19, 2021,” Ejama said. “Hue Café & Apothecary owns a food truck which made its debut at The Vegan Soul Fest in 2022.”

Gift cards are available online for purchase and in-store. Visit www.HueCafeandApothecary.com to obtain more information about Hue Café & Apothecary. It is located at 10210 S. Dolfield Road in Owings Mills, Maryland.