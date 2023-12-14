Michelle Brown started Nova’s Closet, LLC because of a thrifting hobby. The Baltimore City resident who became a mother at the age of 17 discovered that buying gently used goods was a lifesaver.

“I have always been a thrifter, so opening my own thrift shop felt right. I have a heart for people. I know what it feels like to want nice things, but not being able to afford it,” Brown said, reflecting on her beginnings.

She further explained that she is thankful for her family and the help they provided in raising her son. However, Brown did not want to always rely on them.

“Thrifting allowed me to not only clothe me and my son, but it allowed me to furnish my first apartment,” Brown further explained.

Her knowledge of thrifting eventually came full circle. Brown established Nova’s Closet, LLC in 2022. It was named after her daughter, Nalani Nova, who was born in 2019.

“I want my business to do for others what thrifting has done for me over the years,” Brown said. “Nova’s Closet Thrift Shop aspires to offer an affordable shopping experience while saving money. The sizes I offer in my shop range from a size 0 to a size 34. You will find anywhere from a cute pair of sweatpants or jeans to high end apparel and handbags! I offer clothes for both men and women.”

Additionally, Brown makes loc extensions and customized fedora hats.

The creative entrepreneur revealed that after going through a traumatic miscarriage in 2018 that left her extremely depressed, thrifting and crafting became therapeutic.

“It started off with me making jewelry and custom sweatshirts and outfits. A very good friend of mine, named Lydia Martin, (who is the owner of Crowned By Velvet in Baltimore City) encouraged me to try my hand at making loc extensions,” Brown said.

Lydia Martin models inventory from Nova’s Closet Thrift Shop.

Courtesy photo



She further explained that Martin—who she described as an “amazing loc cultivator” — mentioned her clients needed loc extensions. Brown learned to make loc extensions for men and women and children.

“Lydia saw what I had and suggested that I do my first pop-up shop at her shop. As scared as I was, I decided to go for it. At that time, I had collected just a few pieces of thrifted items I knew would sell,” Brown said, noting how her hobby became a business.

Today, the determined entrepreneur runs Nova’s Closet, LLC full time while still working a full-time job. The thrift shop is currently open to the public by appointments only.

Brown added, “The thrift shop has a very unique twist. It is not in a typical storefront, but instead it is set up in a storage unit.”

Jessica Jackson shops at Nova’s Closet Thrift Shop.

Courtesy photo



If a customer expresses interest in visiting Nova’s Closet, Brown sends a link that allows them to pick an appointment time. After the appointment has been made, Brown is notified of the person’s date. The address of her shop and directions are sent to them. Brown also appears in live videos to show the items to potential customers who are unable to come to the thrift shop in person.

The go-getter sells some items that would be considered high-end apparel such as Prada, Michael Kors or Gucci handbags. They can range from $20-$100. However, Brown also sells shirts and sweaters that range between $7-$9; jeans that are $10; and shoes that sell from $7-$10, depending on the brand and quality.

Martin, a resident of Baltimore City, is one of Michelle’s customers both for her personal wardrobe and in her business for her client’s loc extension needs. Martin— who is also a makeup artist and salon owner, empowers individuals through beauty.

When her clients need customized loc extensions, she refers them to Nova’s Closet as a trusted local vendor that will listen to their needs. She later provides loc service to her client.

Martin also loves good thrift finds. She stated that she has bought everything from Gucci shades, colorful rings, and statement necklaces, to a dress for a goddess costume from Brown.

“I love that she [Michelle] has a mix of both gently used and vintage pieces. She has an array of sizes and styles, so I am always confident that I can find the fit and style that I’m going for,” Martin said. “I also appreciate that she will encapsulate a collection of pieces and allow me to shop them at my location to accommodate my schedule when I’m in a pinch.”

Visit Nova’s Closet online: www.novascloset.com. Find Martin’s business by visiting www.VelvetFacesBeauty.com.