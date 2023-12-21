Lenora Felder recalls growing up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania when Christmas was always a magical time in her home.

“It was my dad’s favorite holiday, so he would always play music all day, and call up all of our relatives to wish them a Merry Christmas. We were serious decorators with specific color schemes. It was important that people drive by our home and feel yuletide. Christmas was a very festive time for us,” Felder said, reflecting on her childhood.

She also recalls that her generous aunt provided trash bags filled with gifts.

“We [my sister and I] thought she was rich, but in reality, she just worked at the post office,” Felder said, reliving fond memories.

Felder—the Director of Special Projects at Statesmen College Preparatory Academy for Boys — began spreading holiday cheer by using the #RichAuntiesRichUnclesXmas drive on Twitter (now X) in 2020 to provide items for families who need a hand.

Recipients can purchase requested items for young people such as: toys, books, electronics, clothes, sports equipment, instruments, bedroom furniture and business start-up equipment.

Felder started the drive in 2020 during the pandemic, when many people felt depressed and lost their jobs.

“If [there was] ever a time to do that, it was then,” Felder said. “Life is this journey that can be difficult, so it’s important that you have beacons of life that let you know that it gets better.”

Felder, who refers to herself as a “one woman show” had an idea to mobilize people to serve infants to 19-year-olds.

“This drive uses Amazon or Target wish lists only. This way, donors can select the items that they want to buy and they are sent directly to the recipient,” Felder said.

Donors sign-up using a Google form. Felder emails them with instructions and a spreadsheet of Amazon or Target Wish lists. When donors prefer to send monetary donations, she buys items directly from the wish lists. Other donors donate whatever they can afford.

Felder explained that she wants children, especially Black children, to have as many fond memories as possible.

“I want them to expect goodness because they deserve it. So, I hope they know that they are loved and that their Christmas is magical,” Felder said.

She further noted that she spends hours each day making sure she posts on social media, promotes the drive, monitors wish lists and buys gifts. Her X pals provide assistance by reposting her posts, buying gifts and sending the promotion to individuals in their networks.

“Donors are all motivated by various things. Some tend to donate to lists that they connect with. For instance, I buy all microphones and instruments because I believe in children making the living room the “juke joint,” Felder said.

She also instructs recipients to add a blurb about their children who are on the lists because some donors connect to characteristics or circumstances.

Felder added, “The drive is created to primarily help Black single moms. They have a difficult task trying to create Christmas magic on their own, so they get priority, but our drive includes Black families with kids up to 19 years old and some donors specifically request that gifts be given to moms.”

She added that, including this year, at least 500 families have received help.

“Each family gets no less than 10 gifts,” Felder said.

Terrel Redd, a Baltimore, Maryland resident, mentioned that The Rich Aunties and Uncles Christmas drive allowed her to give her nieces the kind of Christmas mornings that her parents worked so hard to provide.

“It has been a magical lifesaver every year! To see them smiling and bubbling with excitement, not knowing how many people helped them [to] have those moments that will be in their core memories, truly makes me emotional. I am truly grateful for this village of kind people,” Redd said.

Felder noted that many of the families seeking Christmas help have up to five siblings on their lists.

“It’s a lot of work but the reward is worth it,” Felder said.

Although the submission window is closed, if Felder receives more donors, she can open it up for families in need of Christmas help. Felder stated that approximately 20 people have contacted her about submitting a list. Additional mothers are contacting her daily.

If you would like to consider participating in the drive, please visit https://x.com/lenvalyrian/status/1727762676770537516?s=46 to learn more about #RichAuntiesRichUnclesXmas.