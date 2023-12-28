Roosevelt V. Boone III’s life-saving goals of locating a kidney and funds for a transplant are growing more urgent by the day.

“One thing that gets me through this is my mindset,” said Boone, mentioning that he is trying to prevent his body from deteriorating.

Boone had a kidney transplant that was conducted at John Hopkins Hospital in 2011. However, a virus caused him to lose the functioning of that kidney. Kidney dialysis has kept him alive since 2017.

Since Boone was diagnosed with high antibodies, a kidney transplant would be more challenging since having high antibodies would cause him to reject most transplanted kidneys.

“Of the nearly 100,000 patients on the waiting list for a new kidney, about 11,000 are “highly sensitized” and cannot receive a kidney from most donors. That is because their bodies have developed antibodies that will attack organs from almost all potential donors,” according to The University of Chicago Medicine.

Carrie A. Schinstock, M.D. further explained that “Our immune system naturally forms antibodies as a protective response against bacteria and viruses. In the context of transplantation, antibodies are good when they are ready to attack foreign invaders that can lead to illness, but antibodies can also be ready to attack foreign tissue – such as a new kidney transplant.”

Dr. Schinstock also said that anti-human leukocyte antigen donor specific antibodies (anti-HLA DSAs) are measured prior to transplantation, according to details that she provided in an article for the National Kidney Foundation.

Quinten Davis, Lisa Arrington and Alphonso Price are a part of Boone’s committee of regular volunteers who are raising funds, increasing awareness about his needs and sharing information about kidney disease. Boone and his team remain relentless and hopeful that they can obtain the kind of kidney transplant that he needs.

“We were focused on finding a living kidney donor at first, but we are now more focused on finding a deceased donor as it related to the high antibodies issue. Jurisdictions outside of Maryland, Washington, D.C. or Virginia working with kidney patients with high sensitivity issues would not cover expenses for a kidney transplant, although we are looking at some other possibilities,” Boone said, speaking about insurance matters.

Davis stated that a kidney transplant generally costs $420,000- $450,000.

“That’s based on some data collected from healthcare facilities in 2021 from various healthcare providers,” Davis said.



He added that the cost includes hospitalization, procurement of the organ, post-transplant discharge care, immunosuppressant drugs and other needed steps.

Arrington noted that Boone’s case extends beyond finding a living donor or his name being on a transplant list to wait for a deceased kidney donor.

“There are only a few centers that are involved with the clinical trial that he [Roosevelt] is in. There’s some centers across the U.S. that may or may not be part of that clinical trial but have expertise with people that are… ‘highly sensitized,’” Arrington said. “Because Roosevelt is highly sensitized, his options are more limited.”

Boone added that a living donor match is possible, but it would be very rare. He further stated that there is a priority given to individuals who need multiple organs. Although he received a phone call about a living donor, someone else was given the kidney.

Boone formerly participated in a program at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York. Lacking $250,000 prevented him from proceeding with transplant plans there.

“I am in a national study at Johns Hopkins that is designed for high antibody candidates and only 64 people are in the national study. Out of the 64 candidates, only 32 people will be chosen to use a specialized medication that is already being used in a trial with a 75 percent success rate. The medicine comes from Europe and has not been approved by the FDA,” Boone said, explaining his newer plan of action.

Boone is an Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. member who has also worked on behalf of marginalized communities and their residents. The deserving Baltimorean who needs support is calling on the community to get a donation of a venue to hold a fundraiser in the Baltimore Metropolitan area in the spring. He is also seeking a deceased donor, including someone who is nearing the end of life who would want Boone to have a kidney, or a matching living donor.

“We’re working on a plan and coming up with new strategies that we feel can work,” Boone said. “I’m very fortunate to have a supportive team.”

Individuals who want to volunteer to help Boone should send a message through his GoFundMe page. Donations may be made via https://gofund.me/60918fca.