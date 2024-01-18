Roger James, a lifelong artist, recalls becoming interested in art around the second grade.

“I started to see things differently than the average kid. Kids would draw stick figures. I started drawing fully recognizable objects and kids in my class gathered around to watch me,” James said, reflecting on art class in elementary school. “My biggest influence was from watching characters in cartoons in the late 1970s through 1980s.”

Young Roger was a fan of Warner Bros., Hanna-Barbera, the “Super Friends” animated television series that was about a team of superheroes and He-Man, a different superhero who was a part of a different classic series.

The artist, illustrator and painter who provides commissioned paintings, book illustrations, book design layouts and graphic design services owns jamesstudiio. James is also the author of the children’s books: “Pecan’s First Day of School,” “Pecan’s Field Day,” “Pecan’s Spelling Bee Championship” and “Pecan Becomes Class President.” Ten-year-old Pecan, the main character, is loosely based on some of James’ childhood.

James was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Prince George’s County. His parents hail from Grenada. He made a business out of his creative aptitude after studying at University of Maryland College Park, earning an Art degree with a concentration in Graphic Design/Illustration. Today, the multi-talented artist specializes in figurative action art, such as musicians and athletes in action.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Artwork courtesy of Roger James



James likes using a blank canvas to create the art he wants to “become the answer to a problem.” He researches well-known figures that he decides to paint and ones with whom he is not totally familiar.

“I try to find different images of figures that have either not been done or I can add (or subtract) certain elements to tell a story,” James said.

Art: Prince

Artwork courtesy of Roger James



He recently completed a painting of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. James’ new painting of Dr. King includes a message. When people look at the painting, James would like observers to “understand what agreeing to disagree means.”

“This was my first time depicting Dr. King on canvas. I’ve done illustrations of him for a children’s book. I felt disappointed because Dr. King may have been one of the most important figures of the 20th century, but he seems to just be noted for ‘I Have A Dream’ and ‘The March on Washington.’ People seem to not want to remember his life beyond that point,” James said.

Art: Phyllis Hyman

Artwork courtesy of Roger James



James added, “As he moved onward after 1963, his dream was becoming a nightmare and also, he was becoming fierier. His importance was beyond the civil rights movement. It expanded into his stance against the Vietnam War, [the] Poor People’s Campaign, economic development and integration.”

James explained that integration called for “equality for all” and led to “powers” that be to become afraid of how powerful Dr. King was becoming. His speeches were intensifying, but also the protesting of resistors. Death threats intensified.

“He was aware that his time was coming to an end. I personally wanted to depict Dr. King as a man who spoke his mind, but one who paid the ultimate price, because people didn’t want to respect nor understand where he was coming from in ideology or spiritually. Dr. King was very open to hearing from all aspects of society, regardless of ethnicity or gender,” James added. “Dr. King didn’t necessarily agree with everybody, but he was willing to listen and respect their opinions without speaking down to them.”

Art: Coltrane

Artwork courtesy of Roger James



James also loves to paint athletes and musicians. He also likes bringing subjects to life that are rarely depicted on canvas, such as Curtis Mayfield, Phyllis Hyman and Serena Williams.

“Phyllis Hyman is a very underrated songstress. Her passion mixed with inner struggles that ultimately cost her life. I added the Blues Alley background since she was noted for performing at D.C.’s Blues Alley,” James said, reflecting on the meaning of the background of many of his subjects.

James’ art has wide appeal. His typical customers purchase original paintings and prints or hire James to complete commissioned pieces. Some of his customers have included celebrities.

Art: Bernie Mac

Artwork courtesy of Roger James



Dealing with slow periods is James’ most challenging aspect of being an artist.

“There are peaks and valleys, in the midst of working on commissions or future books,” James said.

He also said, “People being inspired and non-artists appreciating my work, especially kids and young adults, is most rewarding.”

Some of James’ paintings, including his depiction of Dr. King, is currently on display at Artstination, located at 162 Waterfront Street in Oxon Hill, Maryland at National Harbor where James is the resident artist.

Art: James Baldwin

Artwork courtesy of Roger James



Visit www.jamesstudiio.com to learn more about James or follow the artist on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/roger.w.james.