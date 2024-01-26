Derel Owens has worn two hats for a little over a year as a licensed, professional barber and a PRP Coordinator. He provides psychiatric rehabilitation services (PRP) and haircuts in a safe space to clients, free of charge at T.I.M.E. Organization, a nonprofit located at 4538 Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland.

“There are certain people who choose to seek psychiatric rehabilitation services,” Owens said, explaining that he provides grooming services with a twist to men and women at T.I.M.E. “We also have a one-on-one session. They [Clients] are able to talk to me and discuss whatever problems or challenges that they are facing at the time, whether it’s mental health, whether it’s substance abuse. Some people have more severe cases they are dealing with such as paranoid schizophrenia.”

According to T.I.M.E.’s website, the outpatient mental health program provides psychiatric evaluation and management; substance abuse treatment; psychotherapy; intensive outpatient treatment; community-based programs; school-based services; care coordination services; and the psychiatric rehabilitation Program (PRP) program.

Owens is the first and only PRP barber who works there thus far. Some of his duties entail providing support services in accordance with clients’ treatment plans; collaborating with therapists to ensure continuity of care; and conducting and planning activities to address rehabilitation and supporting service needs. Owens was required to earn credentials and complete 60 hours of training to become a PRP Coordinator.

He stated that his position allows him to bridge the gap between a client and their doctor in a less formal yet effective manner. He also feels that the service is also helpful to clients who desire to have someone relatable to talk to about life’s issues that may arise.

Away from T.I.M.E., Owens owns a full-service, unisex barbershop and salon called Top Notch Barbershop in Baltimore. Owens noted that hairdressers and barbers often find themselves having an unofficial role of listening to customers who talk to them. It is not uncommon for hair professionals to get to know their clients and what is unfolding in their personal lives.

“I’ve been doing this [working as a barber] for almost 20 years and I truly believe that we are one of the most important pieces to the puzzle in the communities as far as resources go, because even before I started working with T.I.M.E. Organization, the barbershop has always been used as a hub for different types of resources,” Owens said.

He would like to see more people dispel myths about getting mental health help and get rid of stigmas that people of color do not want or need mental health services.

Owens added, “We do need to be able to have these discussions, be comfortable being uncomfortable, dispel myths and overturn stigmas about mental health, especially when it comes to the Black community because we’re facing trauma every single day.”

Robert Cradle, founder of Anne Arundel County-based Rob’s Barbershop Community Foundation, is known for bridging a gap to support underserved people who lack access to grooming services. Cradle’s nonprofit built a full-service barbershop location where Owens provides confidential service. Shareese Kess, a LCSW-C and Chief of Staff at T.I.M.E., spoke with Cradle to utilize funding to bring the services to clients and decrease the stigma of seeking help. Cradle explained the process of getting the unique barbershop up and running as a third-party partner.

“Behind combining these two occupations [barbering and counseling], it was really the question of ‘How do we make this shop that’s on-site at a mental health agency sustainable?’”

Along with Kess, Cradle tried to figure it out in early 2023. Cradle said that Kess came up with the idea of Owens becoming a PRP Counselor.

“Doing this created personnel for the barbershop where it can be open every week,” Cradle explained.

Kess added her perspective on the impact that combined counseling and barbering services have had at T.I.M.E. had on the nonprofit’s clients.

“Adding barbering, as well as other self-care services, have greatly increased the quality and the innovative approach to behavioral health care for our agency. Our client’s motivation has Increased to work on their social, educational and vocational goals,” Kess said. “They verbalize and show appreciation of tangible services in addition to clinical services. The self-esteem and dignity of our clients have also improved as a result of providing services to support, not only their internal needs but also external. Our clients look forward to attending the clinic knowing they will look and feel better because we service the entire person!”

Visit www.timeorganization.org to learn more about T.I.M.E.