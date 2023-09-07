The 2nd Annual Baltimore MET GALA, held at the M&T Bank Exchange on Eutaw Street, was a celebration and intersection of Baltimore’s creative talent and industries. All things that reflect Black excellence in fashion, art, culture, music and culinary talents were on display at this year’s affair. Not just a celebration of culture, this event also served to benefit the Park Heights Renaissance. This organization provides support services and programs to eradicate disparities in health and wellness, financial competency and economic empowerment.

The MET Gala also celebrated individual achievement. This year’s Community Impact Awards, which recognizes those individuals and organizations that lift Baltimore’s image and mission to be the best city in America, were awarded to: The Honorable Kweisi Mfume (D-7th); Reverend Dr. Alvin C. Hathaway, Sr, Executive Director; Beloved Community Services Corporation (BCSC); and F.T. Burden, Springboard Community Services Corporation; Yolanda Jiggetts, CEO, Park Heights Renaissance, Inc.; and the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Darin Atwater, Soulful Symphony’s Artistic Director and Conductor.

LaRian Finney and Derrick Chase are the executive producers of this spectacular affair.

Photo Credit: Phelan Marc

Baltimore MET Gala Photo Gallery