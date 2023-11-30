BALTIMORE – By popular demand, the highly-acclaimed stage play, Ursula V. Battle’s “Serenity House: From Addiction to Deliverance,” returns for an encore performances in Baltimore and surrounding areas including: theatrical performances Saturday, December 16, 2023, (3 p.m.) and Sunday December 17, 2023 (4 p.m.) at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Mercy Court located at 529 Walker Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21212.

The presentation is part of the 2023-2024 Serenity House From Addiction to Deliverance Tour which also included shows at Restoration Temple Apostolic Center, Winfield Hall, The Forest Park Senior Center and The Chesapeake Arts Center. Written by Baltimore playwright and journalist Ursula V. Battle, the show is coming off hugely successful performances in venues spanning from Baltimore to Virginia. International Gospel/R&B Recording Artist Shirley Murdock (“As We Lay,” “I’m Better Than That”) performed in the show in 2021.

This upcoming performance also follows sell-out performances of “The Homegoing Service For A Man Named Jesus,” also written by Playwright Battle. Serenity House: From Addiction to Deliverance takes a riveting and thought-provoking look at the opioid epidemic. The production features national recording artist, Randy “Fruity” Roberts of The Choir Boyz, a real-life former drug dealer who turned his life around.

The production, which debuted in 2017, will also feature Pam Jackson of the internationally-renowned gospel female trio “SERENITY,” and powerhouse soloist Charisse-Caldwell-Bowen.

The piece is written by Playwright Battle, who is a writer for The Baltimore Times and directed by Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch. Dr. Branch’s interest in medicine dates back to his childhood, seeing a former neighbor struggle with addiction, who ultimately succumbs to an overdose. The production speaks to addiction across multiple platforms, including eating disorders and prescription drug abuse.“Serenity House: From Addiction to Deliverance” also touches on domestic violence, incest and child sex trafficking.

Through ministry, music, an unforgettable story, and dance, the production takes a heart-wrenching, yet heart-warming look at the devastating impact that addiction has on society – particularly on families that in some cases, spans generations. The production is also the impetus for Playwright Battle’s new breakout novel of the same name.

Ursula V. Battle’s “Serenity House” is rated PG-13 due to some strong content and profanity. Tickets are $20 until 12/1/23; $25 after 12/1/23 and $30 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets call (443) 531-4787, (443) 531-5839 or visit www.battlestageplays.com.