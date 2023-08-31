Hello, my friends,

I’m hoping that everyone is happy and enjoying life. Yes, I have been a little under the weather after a couple of spinal surgeries. I thank you for your love and prayers. I am much better. I must take it easy for a couple of weeks, but this is not going to stop me from having fun while supporting my musical friends and getting out to enjoy life.

One of my favorite groups, Dr. Phil Butts Big Band is awesome. I don’t want you to miss this dynamite band. I want you all to meet me at Dr. Phil’s show. Let me tell you a little bit about this guy. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Music Education. After a brief tenure with the Vagabonds Band, he obtained a teaching position with Anne Arundel Public Schools in 1970. He was appointed band director at Arundel High School where he sought to educate and mentor music students. He continued his education by earning two masters and a doctorate degree in Music Education. If you haven’t already, check him out at his show with his big band on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, located at 9980 Liberty Road in the Kings Point Shopping Center in Randallstown, Maryland. The event is cabaret style, BYOB and BYOF, with complimentary setup. Enjoy the show with his song stylist, Larzine.

Let’s switch things up a little. Howard G, a comedian and my brother, will be doing a comedy roast on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The event will be hosted by Rickey Shackleford. Showtime starts at 7 p.m. and it will be at Café 12, located at 5627 Reisterstown Road in Baltimore, Maryland. We will see you there.

The 27th Annual Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival is scheduled to held on Saturday September 16, 2023 at 400 Washington Avenue in Towson, Maryland. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be lots of live entertainment, such as Jump Street Band, Clarence Ward & Dat Feel Good, Aaron Hill Trio, lots of vendors, food and much more. You should check it out.

Hey! I think the ladies would be interested in this. I was just informed that there will be a sneak preview of Primark’s Arundel Mills store opening on September 6, 2023 at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, located in Hanover, Maryland. Primark is a leading international retailer that offers high quality fashion at value prices. It will open to the general public on September 7, 2023. Check it out!

Before I leave, I want to give my condolences to the Tyner Family who lost a man that many people know as the oldest founder of the Banderleros Motorcycle Club, which is still located on Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore. Roland Tyner, known to many as “Duke,” was so loved not only within his family, but amongst people like me who he taught how to drive a motorcycle. He was the “Godfather” of the motorcycle clubs in Maryland. The viewing is Friday, September 15, 2023 at Chatman-Harris Funeral Home West, located at 5249 Reisterstown Road, from 3-7 p.m. His service is Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the Patapsco Arena. The wake is at 10 a.m. and the funeral will be held at 11 am. The repast will also be held also at the Patapsco Arena, located at 3301 Annapolis Road. Ronald will truly be missed by so many people. He had such a beautiful soul. The Tyner family is in my prayers.

The Royal Theater & Community Heritage Corporation presents A Taste of Jazz @ The Avenue Bakery. While rollin’ out the Courtyard Music Summer Series, sponsored by United Parcel Service & supported by BNHA and NPS, Rosa Pryor’s ensemble from Washington, D.C. SIGNATURE LIVE! will feature Dee, Frankie and Drew at the Avenue Bakery, located at 2229 Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. Bring your own beach and folding chairs. Food and drinks will be on sale. Admission is free. Yours truly, Rosa Pryor “Rambling Rosa,” will be the mistress of ceremony.



Well, my dear friends, I have to go. If you need me, you can call me at 410-833-9474, or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. Until the next time, I’m musically yours.