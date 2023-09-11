

CBS announced today that actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. will host the action-packed new game show RAID THE CAGE, premiering on Friday, Oct. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). In addition to hosting, Wayans Jr. also serves as an executive producer of the series.

Emmy winner Jeannie Mai Jenkins joins Wayans Jr. as co-host of the fresh take on a format that has thrilled viewers in over 15 countries internationally. Together, the duo brings an infectious chemistry to the series, where the goal is to get in, get out, and get rich.

Damon Wayan’s Jr. and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, from the CBS Original Series RAID THE CAGE, are scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Pepe Molina/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Strategy, teamwork, and nerve are key to winning big in RAID THE CAGE. In the new game show, two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cool trips to electronics and even a new car! After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes win the game, keeps what they grabbed, and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the biggest prizes of the night.

Based on the Israeli format owned by United Studios, RAID THE CAGE is produced and distributed globally by Sony Pictures Television (SPT). Jack Martin is the showrunner and executive producer. Damon Wayans Jr. is an executive producer. Ves D’Elia and Heath Luman are co-executive producers.

Wayans Jr. is an actor, comedian, and writer who has found incredible success on both the big and small screens. He will next star in and executive produce the forthcoming comedy POPPA’S HOUSE alongside his father, Damon Wayans Sr., for the Network. Growing up in the renowned Wayans family, he was immersed in creativity and comedy from a young age. His impeccable comedic timing and infectious energy onscreen have earned him widespread recognition and a dedicated fanbase in such TV series as “Happy Endings” and “New Girl,” as well as the films “Let’s Be Cops” and “The Other Guys,” opposite Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Mai Jenkins is an Emmy Award-winning host, known for her work on “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation,” and as executive producer of “Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking,” a documentary that investigates the international crisis of human sex trafficking. She kicked off 2023 by hosting the 71st Miss Universe competition alongside Olivia Culpo and previously served as a sideline correspondent for the extreme mini-golf competition series “Holey Moley.” For eight seasons, Mai Jenkins co-hosted the nationally syndicated talk show “The Real,” where she won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Host. In May 2021, Mai Jenkins was included in the Gold House A100 list, recognizing her as an impactful leader in the Asian community.