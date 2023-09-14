Hello, my dear friends,

I am feeling much better this week, but it has been a long, long road for me to get here. I thank those of you who sent prayers and good wishes. I have had two spinal surgeries and some other complications, but God is good, and I am back on the road again.

This month, it looks like the 27th Annual Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival will be the highlight event again. The featured headline artist is Musiq Soulchild. The other entertainers are Aaron Hill Trio featuring vocalists Ama Chandra and Micha Smith (I am not too familiar with this act), also Clarence Ward & Dat Feel Good and Jumpstreet Band. The event also includes a Gospel stage; Youth Entertainment Pavilion; a Health & Wellness Pavilion; a Youth Entrepreneurship Zone; a Historical Village; and so much more. The location of the festival is 400 Washington Avenue, located in Towson, Maryland.

Jumpstreet Band will be performing at the 27th Annual Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival, on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 400 Washington Avenue, Towson, Maryland. The festival opens at 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.



It seems like quite a few festivals are coming up this month on my calendar. The 21st Annual Jazz Preservation Festival will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from noon to 7 p.m. at Westminster Church, located at 400 I Street SW in Washington, D.C. All jazz lovers and musicians are welcome. Enjoy free outside music venues with food for sale. Arts and crafts vendors will be there, too.

Another upcoming one is called the Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival. This festival will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Maryland. It opens at 11 a.m. Approximately 11 bands and singers will be featured, in addition to 35 food trucks and about 50 vendors.

The Maryland Wine Festival comes up on Saturday, September 16, 2023. It will be open from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Enthusiasts of local wines, and fans of great local festivals, are invited to enjoy the beautiful grounds of the Farm Museum. They can explore delicious, local wine while shopping from juried artisans and dancing to live music. This festival is located at the Carroll County Farm Museum. The address is 500 S. Center Street in Westminster, Maryland.

Changing the subject, my buddy, comedian Howard G, will have a comedy roast on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Café 12, located at 5627 Reisterstown Road. Doors open at 7 p.m. The comedy roast show will be hosted by comedian Rickey Shackleford. Other comedians who will participate in the show are Whooda, Queen Jackie, Queen Towanda, Kei Kei, Crazy Eddie, Myra Washington, Tanya Watty, Renee Sharp and RockMell-Hip Hop Artist. They are all going to have fun roasting comedian Howard Gaskins (the “Kiss My Bumper Man”).

Howard G “Kiss My Bumper!” Comedy Roast is happening at Café 12, 5627 Reisterstown Road from 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 16. Hosted by Rickey Shackleford. For more information, call 443-226-9157.



Well, my dear friends, I have to go now. I hope to see you real soon at one of these events. Remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474, or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.