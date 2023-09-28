Hello everyone,

I’m hoping that you are feeling well, and for many of my fans who lost someone since we last talked, you have my condolences. You and your family are in my prayers. I will try to make you smile a little bit by telling you about some fun things to do.

Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore invites the whole community to “shake it” with live music featuring the Sagamore Band, cocktails that are shaken not stirred and ice cream shakes. There will be a lot of games and activities for the kids and adults such as inflatable skee-ball, marble painting, bubbles, balloons and caricatures. Harvest Fest will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. in the fields at Rosenbloom Owings Mills, located at 3506 Gwynnbrook Avenue in Owings Mills, Maryland. Sukkot is a weeklong Jewish holiday. It comes five days after Yom Kippur. Sukkot celebrates the gathering of the harvest and commemorates the miraculous protection that God provided for the children of Israel when they left Egypt. They celebrate Sukkot by dwelling in a foliage-covered booth and by taking the “Four Kinds,” four special species of vegetation.

Reginald Haysbert passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near Painters Mill Road and Owings Choice Court. The funeral was Friday, September 29, 2023.



On Saturday, September 30, 2023 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Westminster Church, located at 400 I Street SW in Washington, D.C., their 21st Annual Jazz Preservation Festival will be held. All jazz lovers and musicians are welcome. Outside vendors will attend, and food, arts and crafts vendors will be available. For more information, call 202-484-7700.

The Oktoberfest & Two-Year Anniversary Party is coming up on Saturday, September 30, 11 a.m. and October 1, 2023 starting at noon at 1611 Guilford Avenue in Baltimore. It is a family friendly event featuring live music, games and activities all day. There will be stein holding, stein races, dance and German classes, sack racing, a photo booth, a yodeling contest, a sausage grilling station and a lot more. Check it out!

Todd Marcus, Baltimore’s own bass clarinetist who is also nationally recognized, joins forces with clarinetist Don Byron to perform together on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Westfield Mall, located at 2002 Annapolis Mall Road in Annapolis, Maryland. For more information, call 443-771-5198. Performances will also be held and on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at An Die Musik, located at 409 N. Charles Street in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, call 410-385-2638.



Do you remember Bernice Kelly? She is the young lady who dedicated her life to the art of modeling and who left an indelible mark on the modeling industry. Kelly had the privilege of working with the renowned Travis Winky at his modeling studio, which allowed her to travel extensively across the globe. From the fashion capital of Paris to the vibrant landscapes of South Africa, the picturesque beauty of Greece, the enchanting shores of Bermuda, and the historical wonders of Rome, Kelly’s modeling career took her to some of the most breathtaking locations in the world. Kelly’s dedication and hard work propelled her to become an integral part of Travis Wink’s model studio, where she served as an assistant director and played a crucial role in shaping the studio’s success for over four decades. Bernice Kelly passed away on August 30, 2023. She will truly be missed.

Bernice Kelly, Travis Winky’s model, passed away on August 31, 2023. The celebration of life was Sunday, September 10th at the Delta Center.



The family and friends of Reginald Haysbert send a message saying that they are deeply touched with the love and support that you have expressed. They understand that many are grieving with them and they give their sincere apologies for their inability to connect with everyone in so many places. They are grateful for the outpouring of condolence and sympathy through messages, cards, flowers and calls. Reginald Haysbert, Sr.’s funeral services will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023 with family hour at 11 a.m. and the memorial service at noon at the Dreamlife Worship Center, located at 4111 Deer Park Road in Randallstown, Maryland. What a beautiful soul and a dear friend. I will miss him. May his soul rest in peace.

Dr. Phill Butts’ Sextet with song stylist Larzine will be performing on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7 p.m., at the Keystone Korner Baltimore Jazz restaurant and bar, located at 1350 Lancaster Street in Baltimore, Maryland.

Well, my dear friends, I have to go take my medicine and rest a little bit. Remember, if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474, or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.