Hello everyone,

I hope that you are healthy and enjoying life. For those of you who recently have lost someone dear to you, I am so sorry. You and your family are in my prayers. Think happy thoughts and try to remember the good times.

The Baltimore Jazz Alliance Annual Fundraiser, “A Kind of Blue Gala” is coming up with an incredible night of fun on Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Redwood Exchange, located at 233 East Redwood Street in Baltimore. Get ready to tap your feet and groove to the mesmerizing tunes of talented jazz musicians that they have lined up for you. The dress attire should be blue and semi-formal. Hmmmmm. With all the guests in different shades of blue twirling around on the dance floor, that should be a pretty picture. Look folks, Jazz Alliance needs your support. There will be a lot of music, dancing cocktails and gourmet food. Well, my friends, I am not too sure about their gourmet food. You might want to take a sandwich in your pocketbook or a bag, you know, just in case. You know everyone doesn’t like fancy dabs of stuff on a plate where you twirl it around for five minutes trying to determine what the hell it is before you put it in your mouth. Now if you serve some down-home fried chicken with some mashed potatoes and greens, everyone knows what that is. Well, this is just a thought I had. Go and support this fine organization. For ticket information, go to www.baltimorejazz.com. Remember this is a non-profit organization.

Oh, my goodness! You’ve got to check out the Baltimore Farmers’ Market on Sunday and every Sunday from now through the end of December. The Farmers’ Market is underneath the Jones Falls Expressway. Believe me— it is a lot of fun. Go and enjoy the experience. Check it out for yourself. All the food vendors have fresh produce, and other vendors have unique, handmade creations, or you can go to the cook food vendor and have a cup of coffee or breakfast, take a seat, and enjoy the music while you shop and eat. It is every Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon. Oh, by the way. If you are selling whatever, and are a vendor, the Baltimore Farmers’ Market is looking for you. Go and apply.

Juanita Thomas Brown has passed away. Many of you know her as Bob Haynes’ partner in ownership of the Sportsmen Lounge on Gwynn Oak Avenue. Her memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. at March Funeral Home, located at 5616 Old Court Road in Windsor Mill, Maryland. She will always be remembered. I send condolences to her family and husband.

Motown Explosion is what they are calling an event on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at the Blue Dolphin Seafood Bar & Grill, located at 1160 MD-3, Gambrill, Maryland. Doors open at 5 p.m. The show starts at 6 p.m. Help celebrate Jimi Smooth’s Birthday. For more information, call Earl at 240-551-8247, or TC at 301-736-0554. Tell them “Rambling Rose” told you.

Forest Park Senior Center’s 43rd Anniversary Banque is Friday, October 20, 2023 from 3-7 p.m. at 4805 Liberty Heights Avenue. Dinner is included, but it is BYOB. For more information, call Tessa Hill at 410-466-2124.

This is a reminder that Rasheed & Sons is hosting their Soul Marathon Cabaret at the 5th Regiment Amory on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The deadline (to submit?)for your ads in their souvenir journal is October 21, 2023, so give Karen Hatcher-Alston a call at 443-562-1023 for more information.

Allendale Community Association and Children of Promise & Partners are presenting their Annual Fall Harvest Festival. Come enjoy free food, children’s games, arts and crafts and a lot more on Saturday, October 21. 2023 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Mary E. Rodman Rec Field, located at 3600 W. Mulberry Street in Baltimore. All are welcome to participate. Invite your neighbors, friends and family and enjoy.

All right my dear friends, I have to go now, but not for long. I will see you in a couple of weeks or at one of the events that I mentioned in my column. In the meantime, stay safe, healthy and happy. Remember, if you need me, I am only a phone call away. Just dial 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.