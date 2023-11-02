Hello, my dear friends,

How are you? I hope that you are well and enjoying life as much as I am. With all my aches and pain, life is still good. We are going to talk this week a little about this and a little about that, but all positive.

Sheridan Libraries, in partnership with the Billie Holiday Center for Liberation Arts at the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, and the Jazz studies Program at the Peabody Conservatory, organized by the Sheridan Libraries in partnership with Billie Holiday Center for Liberation Arts at the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, and the Jazz Studies Program at the Peabody Conservatory, was responsible for Ethel’s Place: Celebrating Ethel Ennis, Baltimore’s First Lady of Jazz. Exploring each era of Ethel’s remarkable life, including Ethel’s Place, the club that she and her husband founded became a hub of the arts in Baltimore. Ethel’s Place opening celebration was held on Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at the George Peabody Library, located at 17 E. Mount Vernon Place in Baltimore, Maryland. The event included remarks by George “Doc” Manning, founding host of WEAA’s “In the Tradition,” performances by vocalist Charenee Wade with the Peabody Jazz Ensemble. All were welcome. Admission was free. Attendees were required to RSVP by emailing jhu.libcal.com, or by calling 410-516-7943. Just in case you couldn’t make it in October, don’t worry, you can still explore the exhibition through March 31, 2024 at The George Peabody Library Johns Hopkins University.

THE MIGHTY CHRISTIANAIRES ANNIVERSARY

Baltimore celebrated the Gospel Group “The Mighty Christianaires” Anniversary on Sunday, October 29, 2023, 3 p.m. at St. John’s Christian Community Church, located at 1208 E. Lanvale Street in Baltimore, Maryland. The event included the Rev. E.L. McNair & Covenant, Loretta Jackson and Livin Sparkie & The Tones of Joy, Kenny Davis and Melodyaires, special guest Rev. Jesse Watson & The Watson 4 also featured James Price Jr. & Redemption, The Mighty Wonders and The New Ebony Gospel Singers. The MC’s were Doresa Harvey and Robert Wilson. Dinners were sold.

BLACK MEN UNIFYING BLACK MEN HONORS BRUNCH

Black Men Unifying Black Men is having their 2023 Honors Brunch on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. at the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys located at 2525 Kirk Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland. The guest speaker is my friend, Kai Jackson, who is a FOX 45 anchor. The honorees are: Travis Winkey, Cameron Miles, Rev. P.M. Smith, Edwin Avent, Dr. Barney Wilson, Tyrone Powell, Arthur “Squeaky” Kirk, Doni Glover, Hassan Giordano, Nati Kamau Nakati, Van Anderson, Seleh A. Rahman, Jabari Natur, Andre Humphrey, Victor Clark, Cleve Brister, Captain Andrews Muhammad, Mark Cannon, Bilah Omar, Terance Dickson, Robert “Bob Dashiell, Aaron Maybin and Rico Crawley. The Humanitarian Awards will go to Professor Larry Gibson. Robert “Bob” Cheeks is receiving the Civic Engagement Organization Award.

Hassan Rasheed’s Soul Marathon Cabaret is Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the 5th Regiment Amory, located at 219 West Hoffman Street in Baltimore, Maryland.



Now, if you know any of these gentlemen, you owe it to yourself and to them to be there and help them to celebrate such a wonderful event. Do it now while they still can smell the roses. Don’t wait like some people, when they are gone and lying in their casket. They can’t see or feel your appreciation then. So, I suggest you do it now. I take my hat off and praise this organization for choosing to do this for these gentlemen now while they can still smell the roses. Get your ticket and be there for them. I will see you there.

Well, my dear friends, I need your help. My new book, number 3, is ready to be published, but I need your financial support. Any donation will help. This will be my last book. It is over 600 pages of photos and stories of people like yourself. It is an extension of my second book covering the Baltimore and Maryland history of music, arts, crafts, churches, families, musicians, preaches, night clubs and so much more. Don’t be surprised to see yourself if you are over 50 years old, or your family members from the 1950’s to the 1980’s. If you wish to help me get this book published, send your donation to Rosa Pryor, 214 Conewood Avenue, Reisterstown, Maryland, but please make your check out to Page Publishing. All who send donations will get a free copy of my book with my autograph. I thank you in advance.

Well, my dear friends, I am out of space, but if you need me, please feel free to call me at 410-833-9474, or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.