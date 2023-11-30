Hello everyone,

The top of the day to you. I sure hope that you feel better than I did this morning. Yes, I am a little under the weather today, so I won’t be too long with my column, I just want to keep you up to date on what’s going on. We went out to one of our favorite promoter’s shows. I am talking about Hassan Rashee and “T-Shirt” Brian’s event at the Winchester Amory. And let me tell you, it was out of sight! I must say it was pretty close to 2,000 folks there and I take my hat off to them both. It was well promoted, very well organized. Well done my friend! Well done! My Boo-Boo and I had a wonderful time. So much love to you both.



Okay folks, let me tell you about this conductor. For those of you who enjoy classical music and symphony orchestra music, I have a good feeling that you will enjoy this.



The national tour of the “Nutcracker, a magical Christmas Ballet, is coming to Baltimore and I thought some of you might be interested in it. Okay, check this out! The National tour of the “Nutcracker Magical Christmas Ballet is coming to Baltimore, the only East Coast show on the tour with a live orchestra. The tour graces the stage at the Hippodrome in Baltimore on December 18, 2023 and uniquely features a live orchestra led by conductor Michael Repper. Michael became the youngest North American conductor to win a Grammy Award in Best Orchestral Performance. He has an international reputation for engaging and exciting audiences of all spectrums and for promoting new and diverse musical talents. So, check him out at the Hippodrome on December 18.

Oh, I forgot, “Happy Gobble Day” to you and the family, I hope it was everything you hoped it would be”! My Boo-Boo and I stayed home. We did not do anything special. I cooked turkey, duck, mashed potatoes, candied sweets, collard greens, string beans, stuffing and gravy.



Continuing with the holidays, and a great way to celebrate, is to give to others who have less than you do. One of my ways; Shorty and I go to events such as the giveaway of food and household things with Miss Maybelle, as she does every year; and Carlos Hutchins who does the same thing by having an “Annual Toy Drive,” combined with a cabaret for grown folks! Hey look, I am serious, Carlos Hutchins’ event is Sunday, December 10, 2023 starting at 4 p.m. at the Diamondz Events Center, 9980 Liberty Road. It is cabaret style, BYOB AND BYOF with an open bar until exhausted. It starts at 4 p.m. Listen to me now, you can’t go unless you donate at least one new toy. Did you hear what I said? “A NEW TOY”! for deserving kids, whose parents have less than you do. There will be live entertainment by “The Slagz Band —a great band— you will like them. I do! For more information, call 443-963-5711. I will see you there!

Well, my dear friends, I have to go, but I will be back. In the meantime, I expect to hear from you. You can send all correspondences to: “Rambling Rose,” 214 Conewood Road, Reisterstown, Maryland, 21136, or call me at my office 410-833-9474 any time. You can email me at rosapryor@aol.com. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.