This column is in memory of those we lost this year

Hello everyone! Yes, a New Year is upon us. Many of our friends and loved ones did not make it to the new year. We will keep them in our prayers and believe they are in a better place. They are gone, but never forgotten. I am so sorry I do not have the space to name everyone and am unable to mention all of our friends, family, and musicians you and I lost this year. There were so many of my friends, and your family members as well as musicians we lost this year, too many to name, but never forgotten. We pray that 2024 will be a better year and that voters will put someone in office who will do something about these kids in Baltimore taking lives. I hope and pray that your New Year will be happy and blessed.

Bobby Ward, Baltimore’s renowned drummer passed away in December 2023.



As you know, I recently had knee replacement surgery, so I will not be up and about. I will not be able to go to any of your festivities for a couple of months, but you do not need me to have fun and enjoy yourself. Now, just in case you are planning on going out for the holidays and/or looking for something to do, then here are a few ideas. I believe my buddy, DJ Mike Jones is having a Day-Time New Year’s party on Monday, January 1, 2024, from 1-5 p.m., cabaret style, at Diamondz Events & Catering, 9980 Liberty Road in Randallstown, Maryland. BYOB and BYOF, free set-ups and door prizes will be given away. For more information, call Mike at 443-525-5016.

Reginald Haysbert Sr. whose family owns Forum Caterers passed away September 6, 2023.



Also, there will be a “Harlem Nights in Black & White” New Year’s Eve Gala on December 31, 2023 from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. at Martin’s West, 6817 Belmont Avenue. Includes dinner and champagne toast, and music by DJ Shannon. For more information on this one, call 443-857-1549.

Veronica “Ronnie” Jackson, owner of the Roots Lounge passed away in February 2023.



I received a note from Caton Castle, which is also doing something for the holidays. The Crew Entertainment Group is having a New Year’s Day Brunch, featuring Bobby Watson, Warren Wolf, Curtis Lundy, Jordan Williams, and Eric Kennedy on Monday January 1, 2024, starting at 1 p.m. at the Caton Castle Lounge, 20 S. Caton Avenue. For more information, call 410-566-7086.

Juanita Thomas, former co-owner of the Sportsmen Lounge passed away in October 2023.



Well, my friends, HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EACH ONE OF YOU! May God continue to bless you and your family. I have to go now, so until the next time, if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.

Vera Adams passed away in January 2023. She was one of Baltimore’s activists and a 1963 Edmondson High School graduate.

