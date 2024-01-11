Hello, my dear friends,

Happy New Year to you all. I am hoping with all my heart that this year will be better for you than last year. I am doing better. I am now using a walking cane, and I threw away the walker. I am still in therapy three times a week. I will be ready in a few more weeks to jump up and down and do the “James Brown.” So, if you are like me, under the weather and not feeling well, just shake it off, smile and say “I feel better already.”

When you read this column, you might think, I have started an obituary column. I am so sorry about that; I hate having my headline about the loss of another musician, but I know you would want to know. Many of you would know this gentleman, if you were in any way connected to the music world. Carl Grubbs, alto, soprano and tenor saxophonist as well as a composer helped so many children with their music career and was a master in the jazz field. The music performed by the Carl Grubbs Ensemble is rooted in the traditions of the jazz art form. His greatest influences were Charlie Parker and John Coltrane. Carl was the co-founder of Maryland Center for Creative Music from 1987-1989, co-founder of Contemporary Arts Inc. since 1997 and Cam Director and Instructor Summer Activity Extraordinaire (SAX) Music & Dance since 1997. Carl will be truly missed. Condolences to his wife and family.

Now for some happy thoughts. I am hoping that you get this information in time to go to City View Bar & Grill, 6700 Security Blvd. in Gwynn Oak, Maryland on Sunday, January 14 from 5-9 p.m. for the “COLOR PURPLE DAY PARTY.” The special guest host is Ms. Maybelle alongside DJ “Cool Brother Jazz.” Check this out! The first 30 ladies get free purple roses. The buffet is free for everyone, free parking, free admission, and free entertainment. Just make sure you wear all purple. I just might check this out myself if I can get this cane to act right.

BWT Productions Comedy Jam will be held Saturday, January 20, 2024, 7 p.m. at the Café 12, 5627 Reisterstown Road, hosted by Ricky Shackleford and Howard G. Comedy. Acts such as Fredie Harvey & Queen Star; Dawn Renee; Crazy Eddie; Ed Roy; Cirahah Perry and Michelle Mapenzi, just to name a few, will be featured. For ticket information, call 443-226-9157.



Now this one sounds like fun, and I love to shop. Check this out! “The Black Mall.” It’s a Marketplace filled with all kinds of vendors. The best Black-owned businesses all come together in one place for the event, it is like “Love and Joy in a building” and the premiere day party. Go and support two floors of Black Baltimore excellence in a day of fun networking, and community. There will be paintings, artwork, sculpture, jewelry, clothes, crafts, books, fabric, bags, candles, African items, comics, lots of treats, natural hair care, vintage ware, cultural items, gift items, desserts, lots of food-vegan as well as non-vegan and so much more. I am not finished!!! We must not forget that this event while shopping includes live entertainment and free Community Open Mic, hosted by Grace of Poets for Dinner. I will see you there walking cane and all. HONEY CHILD, I AM ON THIS! MUSIC WHILE I SHOP, HONEY CHILD I AM IN HEAVEN!

The Birth of Jazz Exhibit is January 12, 2024 starting at 6 p.m. with a round-table conversation featuring Jamal Moore at the Eubie Blake Center, located 847 N. Howard Street in Baltimore, Maryland and it is FREE!



Well, my dear friends, this is all I have for you now. Hopefully I will see you soon somewhere. You can still email your events directly to me at rosapryor@aol.com. I do not get information off Facebook, so if you invite me to your event, you must email me. Remember if you want to talk, you can call me at 410-833-9474, I said call not TEXT! I DO NOT DO TEXT! I have to go now; may God continue to bless you. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.