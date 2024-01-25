Hello everyone! How are you? I am doing fine. I finished my therapy this week for my knee replacement, so I am almost ready to jump up and down and do the James Brown. I am hoping you are doing well. I receive quite a few emails from some of my fans, letting me know that they are enjoying my column. I am so happy to hear that. I try my best to keep you informed on what is going on in the entertainment world in Maryland. It gives me much pleasure to talk to you even though I know some of you are unable to get out any longer, but still get pleasure knowing what’s happening.

My dear friend and musical son, Art Sherrod Jr. is a man who loves music, a man who loves art, respects the spiritual world, and thinks with his heart. If you never heard this man play his horn, you are missing out on something very special. His appreciation for music ranges from Country & Western to Rock N’ Roll, Rap, Hip-Hop, to Gospel and of course, Jazz. But it all began in church sitting alongside his amazing mother who sang and played the B-3 organ and father who sang in the male chorus. Art knew from the age of 5, his musical instrument would be the saxophone and his avocation would be creating music that inspires, heals, praises, speaks to the soul and makes you smile.

Art was influenced by the likes of David Sanborn, Kirk Whalum, Gerald Albright, Kim Waters, just to name a few. In 2005, Art released his freshman project entitled “All 4 Love.” In 2009, Art was signed to Pacific Coast Jazz record label and soon after released his second project, “Seasons.” Art Sherrod Jr.’s passion is to connect to the heart of diverse audiences with an intervention of love. He is a living testimony of living from the heart.

If you are able, check out his show at Blues Alley located 1073 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28, 2024 for two shows 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., you will not be sorry.

Lady Rebecca, renowned Baltimore vocalist celebrating her 75th birthday this week. I used to manage “Lady Rebecca.” She had the voice of an angel.



I got a note from Gail Morsell Johnson, to let me know that this week she is celebrating her birthday with former songbird, Lady Rebecca who is celebrating her 75th birthday. Happy birthday to both of you. I am so glad to know that Lady Rebecca is getting out a little bit.

Check this out, one of my favorite groups, Cross Winds is performing at City View on Friday, February 2, 2024 starting at 8 p.m. with Ms. Maybelle as the hostess. You don’t want to miss this. City View is a dynamite place for the over 50s to hang out. They have good food, decent drinks, and on Fridays they have some great live entertainment with a DJ playing your favorite music in between the live entertainment every Friday night.

Crosswinds is performing at City View, 6700 Security Blvd on Friday, February 2, 2024 starting at 8 p.m. Ms. Maybelle is the hostess.



DJ Mell is having his “45 and Over Old School Black & White Affair II” on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the American Legion Northeastern Post 285, located 2324 McElderry Street, hosted by Randy Dennis. The dress attire is Black & White. It is Cabaret Style. For more information, call 410-493-3512.



Here is another entertainment spot I want to tell you about; I really think you would like it. It is called the R. House. It is located at 301 W. 29th Street in Baltimore. It is a food hall with indoor and outdoor dining. They have live entertainment every Monday night from 7-10 p.m. They serve all types of food. I do know that Clarence Ward III and his band play there a lot.

Well, my dear friends, that is all I have for you right now. I am going to do some exercises with this knee, so I can get out and do a little shaky leg on the dance floor. Remember, if you have anything you want me to talk about, email me at rosapryor@aol.com. I have to go now; I am out of space and out of time. You can also call me at 410-833-9474. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the get-well cards, I appreciate you. Much love. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.