Austin Lee, a 34-year-old Silver Spring Maryland resident, knows what it feels like to be impacted by kidney disease early in life. The two-time kidney transplant recipient was born with a rare birth defect called posterior urethral valves.

The birth defect is described as “a rare, congenital, fetal lower urinary tract obstruction (LUTO) anomaly characterized by an abnormal congenital obstructing membrane or leaflets that are located within the posterior urethra associated with significant obstruction of the male bladder restricting normal bladder emptying,” according to GARD, a program of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that provides information about genetic and rare diseases.

Four-year-old Austin Lee after his first kidney transplant.

Courtesy photo



A medical emergency emerged. Lee’s two native kidneys became nonfunctional.

“I had the first kidney transplant when I was 4 years old,” Lee said. “Before I was even born, the doctors believed that I would have serious health complications as they visually witnessed a big mass inside of my abdomen filled with fluid. The decision to abort the pregnancy was then presented to my mom.”

Lee further stated that he was born in Germany when his father served in the military. While the Lee family lived overseas, doctors informed Clarissa Lee (Austin’s mother) that if he was born alive, he may not live long due to health challenges.

“I made the decision not to abort the pregnancy,” Clarissa said.

Austin and his family moved back to the United States when he was 6 or 7 months old. Austin stated that he received medical care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, since his father was serving in the military.

Austin Lee with his second living kidney donor.

Courtesy photo



The renal pediatric patient spent the bulk of his time in the hospital as a toddler. Even drinking water or juice was difficult for Austin. He also began dialysis at just 1½ years old.

Clarissa ended up donating a kidney to Austin as a living donor in 1993.

“I wanted to give him [my son] the best chance at living a full and meaningful life and that was only possible through being his first living related kidney donor,” she stated.

Later, Austin’s health took another turn.

“The first transplant gave me the gift of life for 14 years. In 2006, I went into renal rejection for the second time and at the age of 17 years old,” Austin said.

The resilient young man needed to undergo peritoneal dialysis for an additional three years. When Austin was a high school student, he received his second kidney transplant in 2010 through a kidney paired donation program from an unrelated living donor named Stella Christian. Through the program, two living donors and two recipients can arrange for a “swap” for two simultaneous transplants to take place, if the recipient from one pair is compatible with the donor from the other pair, according to the National Kidney Foundation. Dr. Keith Melancon performed Austin’s transplant surgery.

Austin Lee volunteering in the dialysis unit at Children’s National

Courtesy photo



Austin also reflected on Christian’s kidney donation.

“She saved my life,” he said.

Today, Austin has a new lease on life. He can travel freely, pursue his dreams and he can give back.

“I’ve been a Donate Life/ Infinite Legacy volunteer ambassador for over 10 years,” Austin said.

Austin serves as an advocate on behalf of various kidney organizations to promote kidney disease awareness, including Donate Life Maryland (DLM) and Infinite Legacy. DLM handles registrations of the state’s organ, eye and tissue donors. Infinite Legacy is a nonprofit organ procurement organization. Additionally, Austin educates the pediatric patient community about kidney disease; currently serves as a Patient Family Advisory Council Member of Children’s National Medical Center to improve the overall care and experiences for patients and families of the hospital; and he serves as a patient family advisory council member for the American Society of Nephrology.

Austin remains grateful to receive the gift of life twice. His 14th kidney transplant anniversary is coming up in June.

“The thing that makes this so special for me is because my first transplant that I received from my mom lasted for 14 years. This transplant is almost to the 14-year mark,” Austin said.

He reminded that living donors give kidney patients their freedom back, and a second chance to achieve goals and dreams that they may feel that they may not have once been physically able to do.

Clarissa agreed that it is important to be a living donor or a registered organ, eye or tissue donor.

“It is important because everyone deserves to live their best possible life,” she said. “I felt extremely blessed and grateful to God. And if I had another kidney to spare I would do it all over again!”

Please visit Donate Life Maryland via https://www.donatelifemaryland.org/ to learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation.