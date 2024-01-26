According to the Association of Black Women Physicians (ABWP) women of color make up only two percent of the physician workforce. Mentorship is a critical part of their mission to encourage and support Black women in the pursuit of a medical degree. Our mission statement is to “Lift as We Climb,” says Jessie Sherrod, MD, MPH, a mentor who specializes in pediatric infectious disease.

“I want to be the one person in the medical student’s life to offer positivity and give direction, in order for them to become the most successful physician they can be,” said Dr. LaTanya Hines, obstetrician and gynecologist. The primary way Drs. Hines and Sherrod fulfill their mission is through their mentorship initiative, called the Association of Black Women Physicians – Sister to Sister Program.

The program is targeted at Black women physicians, physicians in training, and pre-medical undergraduate students. “There are many, many challenges women face on the road to becoming a physician. Our program offers guidance on various aspects of becoming a physician, including MCAT prep and managing anxiety during post-baccalaureate studies,” says ABWP president, Valencia P. Walker, MD, a neonatologist. “We also award scholarships to future Black women physicians, to date, close to one million dollars.” For more information, visit https://www.blackwomenphysicians.org/contact-us

One mentorship program was founded under tragic circumstances. The untimely death of a close friend who lost her life to COVID-19 was an urgent call to action for Monica Allen Alexander, MD, co-founder of Premedical Explorers, Inc. (PrME). The nonprofit organization, led by Black doctors, was created to increase the number of Black physicians. “We plan to eradicate the healthcare disparity for people of color,” says Dr. Alexander.

Dr. Alexander’s friend, also a Black female medical doctor, spoke openly of the ill-treatment she received during her losing battle with COVID-19. Dr. Alexander’s gravely ill colleague said she felt “marginalized” as a patient, posting on social media that she was poorly treated and made to feel inferior by white medical providers during her hospitalization. She told the world her status as a physician did not shield her from biased care.

PrME seeks to close the healthcare disparity gap by expanding pathways from K-12 to medical school for Black students. The organization provides resources and mentorship for high school students interested in becoming doctors and recruits Black doctors to mentor these students. PrME’s stated goal is to add 92,000 Black doctors to the workforce over the next 15 years.

Black Girl White Coats would win the award for most clever name. But their mission is exacting, they seek to “increase the number of underrepresented minorities in the healthcare field, but also to make certain the next generation of Black and Hispanic providers are supported at every step of the way.” Their programming and support provide scholarships and mentorship by medical professionals and coordinate a range of resources to assist students in their educational journey​​.

A core pillar of Black Girl White Coat is mentorship. “We believe that mentorship is key for the academic and professional development of students pursuing higher education and especially those from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds looking to succeed in the world of healthcare,” says founder, Sandra Coker, an Emergency Medicine Resident at the University of Chicago.

“Our goal is to diversify the face of healthcare by providing exposure and support to students traditionally underrepresented in these career fields. More specifically, Black Girl White Coat exists to provide guidance, mentorship, and scholarship to Black and Hispanic students pursuing careers in healthcare, says Dr. Coker.

“We know that there are many barriers and obstacles underrepresented students have to overcome when considering this path, so we create programs, promote platforms, and offer opportunities that will help the student in need. The challenges do not stop with admission or entry because there is so much more support needed every step of the way and with every new transition, says Dr. Coker. Adding, “we get it because we have been there! Black Girl White Coat is committed to getting our students and scholars going in the right direction and equipping them with the tools needed to succeed.”

These mentorship initiatives are an important step in addressing several racial health disparities that lower the quality of care for minority patients and erode the trust of Black patients who receive care that makes them feel like second-class citizens.

This writer sees signs of hope for greater diversity in medicine. Joyce Idehen is a Family Medicine Resident at Lawndale Christian Health Center in Chicago. Dr. Idelhen heads the Black Girl White Coat – Social Media Team. Her organization is aware social media is essential to getting the message out to the youngest Black students who may have an interest in becoming a doctor. It is an excellent way to promote the message that joining a mentorship program may help them fulfill their dreams.