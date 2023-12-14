While using tools to achieve organizational or personal growth to increase productivity, it is critical to stay on top of rules that govern what is created by people and machines.

Radiance W. Harris, Esq., owner and managing attorney at Radiance IP Law primarily focuses on trademark and copyright law —specifically, trademark and copyright strategy, prosecution, enforcement and licensing. The University of Maryland School of Law graduate who celebrated eight years in business last month runs Radiance IP Law in Maryland.

Through her intellectual property law firm, she typically represents small and large for-profit and non-profit organizations. Radiance IP Law serves clients worldwide. Harris, is also an award-winning trademark attorney who penned the bestselling book, “Trademark Like A Boss: The Ultimate Step-By-Step Guide to Protecting Your Brand.”

Harris discussed intellectual property, artificial intelligence (AI) and copyright law while illuminating mounting concerns over using AI responsibly.

Q: What is intellectual property?

A: Intellectual property (IP) refers to creations of the mind, which may include inventions, literary and artistic works, designs, symbols, names, phrases and images. There are four unique types of intellectual property: trademarks, copyrights, patents and trade secrets.

Q: Why is it important to formally protect intellectual property?

A: Protecting your intellectual property allows you to have exclusive legal ownership over your creations.

Q: What is AI?

A: AI is artificial intelligence, which is essentially the simulation of human intelligence through the use of machines.

Q: What is the difference between assistive technology and generative AI?

A: Assistive AI assists you in the content creation process, but does not actually create the original content, whereas generative AI typically generates what may be deemed “original” content.

Q: Should users of AI use it cautiously?

A: Users should be cautious about asserting copyright ownership over any AI-generated content.

Q: How are many business owners and people using AI?

A: Business owners are increasingly using generative AI to create content, including but not limited to product and service descriptions, website copy, social media posts, newsletters, document drafting and book writing.

Q: Why is ChatGPT (the Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer chatbot) so popular?

A: It is widely accessible, easy-to-understand and user-friendly.

Q: Since AI is becoming more popular, what cannot be legally protected by copyright?

A: You cannot legally own (or have any intellectual property rights or claims to) any AI-generated outputs or content. For example, if you used ChatGPT-generated content to “write” a PowerPoint presentation or a book, you cannot claim exclusive copyright ownership. In the United States, copyright protection is reserved for creative human-generated works. Machine-created or generated works are not copyrightable.

Q: How is it known what is human-generated or not human-generated, when someone applies for copyright?

A: You typically have to disclose the use of AI when applying for copyright protection.

Q: What if a person creates part of the content and also uses AI to complete the work?

A: The law is still evolving and unclear, but it really depends on the nature of human involvement in the creative process.

Q: Can pictures and photos be protected by copyright?

A: Yes, human-generated photographs are subject to copyright protection.

Q: Are images created by AI not subject to it?

A: There is no copyright in AI generated art or images. It lacks the human authorship requirement for copyright protection.

Q: When people cut and paste photos that were taken without someone’s permission, post them on social media, and there is no attribution given, could this be copyright infringement? (Even if the image was not copyrighted, too?)

A: Generally speaking, it is copyright infringement to copy, paste, and share another’s written content and images as your own (as if you are the original content creator) on social media without the original owner’s consent, unless it qualifies as copyright fair use.

Q: What does fair use cover?

A: The fair use doctrine under U.S. copyright law permits the use of limited portions of an artistic or literary work for purposes such as commentary, criticism, news reporting and scholarly articles.

Q: Can people use someone else’s articles online with or without attribution? Is it permissible to copy and paste it to add it on their website?

A: If you wish to use someone’s written content, it is always best to obtain permission from the original content creator (or copyright owner) first and then cite or credit them when posting.

