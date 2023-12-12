Baltimore, MD – Associated Black Charities (ABC) is excited to announce the highly anticipated Men’s Night Out event, a unique opportunity tailored for Black men and open to all who wish to join. Taking place on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, this event aims to provide a special space for connection, learning, and thriving.

Men’s Night Out will feature an esteemed lineup of prominent figures including Franklyn Baker, Drew Hawkins, Jason Murphy, Luke Cooper, Byron Deese, William Batts, and Dr. Leonard Richardson. These distinguished individuals will bring their diverse perspectives on health, wealth, and personal development, contributing to an engaging and enriching experience.

Adding to the excitement, Men’s Night Out will have Tony Torain, Esq., as the event emcee, guiding attendees through an evening filled with meaningful conversations and empowering insights. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the Atlas Restaurant Group, Class Act Catering, AFRO Newspapers, Polsinelli Law Firm, and Murphy Enterprises.

Attendees can also look forward to an open networking reception, providing opportunities to create meaningful connections in a supportive environment. Registration for Men’s Night Out is available now at www.associatedblackcharities.org.

Do not miss this chance to invest in your health, wealth, and personal development. Let’s come together to redefine the narrative and empower Black men for a brighter tomorrow.

Founded in 1985, Associated Black Charities is a racial equity organization that works as an educator, advocate, supporter, and convener to address and eliminate the barriers created by structural racism and to advance long-term solutions that create new opportunities for Black people to thrive.

https://www.associatedblackcharities.org