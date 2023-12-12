More Partners Sought to Support Anticipated Expansion

BOWIE, Md. – December 7, 2023 —Bowie State University’s Philanthropy Fellows program has been on a growth fast track since its launch in the fall of 2022 more than doubling the number of students in this year’s cohort and the number of non-profit organizations participating. There are eight master’s of public administration students and six non-profit organizations participating in the initiative this year versus three fellows and non-profits last year.

“I believe the Bowie State program can be a game changer for Black talent in philanthropy,” said Ken Jones, senior vice president and chief operating officer of the MacArthur Foundation. “The Philanthropy Fellows program provides students with an understanding of the role of non-profits and foundations and their impact on the communities that they serve. The program enhances their operational, administrative and programmatic skills and knowledge in ways that will prepare them for successful careers in this sector.”

Today there is a dearth of Blacks in leadership positions at non-profits and foundations. According to a report by the Building Movement Project, only 5% of non-profit CEOs in the U.S. were Black. The report also found that there are barriers and biases that prevent people of color from advancing to leadership positions in the non-profit sector. One of Bowie State’s goals is to create a talent pipeline that will help increase the number of Blacks in executive positions and decision-making roles in the non-profit sector.

“We’re the only HBCU in the nation with a Philanthropy Fellows program,” said Dr. James Hyman, professor of public administration and coordinator of the Philanthropy Fellows program. “By the fall of 2025, our goal is to have 16 Fellows in the program which is a 100% increase over where we are today. We’re meeting with non-profits and conducting outreach to organizations to highlight the benefits of the program, encourage their participation and raise an additional $2 million that will be needed to support our effort to double the number of students in the program.”

Stanley Fontaine, a native of Homestead, Florida and a former social studies teacher is now a Fellow with the Annie E. Casey Foundation. He says the opportunity to work side-by-side with seasoned foundation executives has far exceeded his expectations.

“The Philanthropy Fellows program has enabled me to gain invaluable experience because I’m actually doing the work with, and learning from, senior members of the Casey Foundation’s leadership team,” he said. “I review data that deals with program risk ratings which helps determine the strength of the foundation’s investment and how many people benefitted. I’m also increasing my knowledge of the affordable housing, financial inclusion and other funds that the investment team manages.”

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) was Raven Lott’s focus and specialty when she worked in corporate America. But since becoming a Philanthropy Fellow with the Tides Network, she’s considering other opportunities to continue her career working for a non-profit organization.

“The Tides Network has impressed me as being big on capacity building and shifting power by getting funds to organizations that need financial support to help their communities,” she said. “From its effort with elections to health equity and inclusion initiatives, it has been very impactful for me to see all of the work Tides is involved.”

PEAK Grantmaking, a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to advancing equitable, effective grantmaking practices,has partnered with Bowie State’s Philanthropy Fellows program. Satonya Fair,president and CEO, says “Participating in the program and actually working with a fellow ensures we’re tying our practices to our values and helping to drive equity in the non-profit sector.”

In addition to PEAKE Grantmaking, other organizations participating in BSU’s Philanthropy Fellows program include the Association of Black Foundation Executives (ABFE), CLLCTIVLY, The Annie E. Casey Foundation, The Meyer Foundation and Tides Network.

