ANNAPOLIS, MD — Yesterday, Governor Wes Moore held his final statewide Cabinet Meeting Road Tour of 2023 in Prince George’s County. The administration’s cabinet convened to discuss the Moore-Miller Administration’s priorities for 2024. Governor Moore also participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Building Trades Career Center in Lanham, followed by a tour of the center.

“Partnership isn’t a talking point for us – it’s a governing philosophy. Yesterday’s cabinet visit to Prince George’s County underscores why that philosophy is so important,” said Gov. Moore. “Together, we are reaching out across the local, county, state, and federal levels to create new jobs, grow a more competitive economy, and build stronger pathways to prosperity for all. I’m grateful for the leadership of our cabinet and our partners in Prince George’s, who continue to help us deliver for Marylanders.”

Governor Moore joined state leaders at the Prince George’s County Building Trades Career Center for a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour of the newly completed facility. The Building Trades Career Center is a partnership between the Prince George’s County Workforce Development Board, Employ Prince George’s, Inc., and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 51. The Building Trades Career Center’s goal is to develop a pipeline of students, young adults, and adults for livable wage careers with union employers in the Building Trades and Construction industry.

The Prince George’s County’s Building Trades Career Center is the first affiliated American Job Center to open within a Building Trades Union in the United States. Employ Prince George’s, Inc. and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 51 hope to serve 5,000 to 10,000 residents through the center. Each of the services and programs offered will be free for eligible Prince George’s County residents, including pre-apprenticeships, apprenticeships, and occupational skills training.

The governor was joined by leaders including U.S. Congressman Glenn Ivey, Secretary of State Susan Lee, Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu, Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson, Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Employ Prince George’s, Inc. Walter Simmons.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Governor Moore had the opportunity to tour The Building Trades Career Center.

As the final stop on the road tour, Governor Moore and the administration’s cabinet convened for their monthly meeting. The governor discussed accomplishments of 2023, Maryland’s fiscal health, and upcoming priorities for 2024.