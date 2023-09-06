BOWIE, MD — Bowie State’s linebacker Uvel Paul, Jr. has been named one of this week’s DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week Honor Roll recipient Tuesday. (Photo courtesy Bowie State Athletics)

The Severn, Md., native made four tackles for loss, including three sacks, as the Bulldogs (1-0) defeated FCS Delaware State, 22-11 on Saturday, Sept. 2.

