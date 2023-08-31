Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is a big part of their passing game. That’s the tradition for Baltimore from Shannon Sharpe to Todd Heap to Dennis Pitta and more. Andrews is the latest tight end to be a top pass catcher.

Andrews wasn’t available for practice to start this week. This came after he suffered an undisclosed injury. The Ravens kept Andrews out of three practices and the Pro Bowl tight end is considered to be day to day, but the team isn’t overly concerned about it.

“You don’t need to panic about that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Tell the fans, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ He should be out there practicing next week. I expect him to play in the game, and he should be fine. So, that’s where we’re at with that.”

Andrews had a career high 107 receptions, 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. That resulted in a four-year, $56 million contract extension for Andrews that includes $30 million guaranteed. Andrews finished last season with 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns. He was the leading receiver for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Fortunately, Andrews will be back in full action when the Ravens face the Houston Texans in the season opener. With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken in the mix, Andrews is set to have another big year in 2023.

“I have a lot of faith and trust in Coach [Todd] Monken and the way that he sees the game. He’s very good at what he does, and yes, I’m excited about it,” Andrews said.

The Ravens have other tight ends to chip in as well. Second-year players Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely figure to be involved as well, but the focus will be on Andrews.

Monken is equally excited to have Andrews as a feature part of the offense.

“Mark Andrews [is] highly competitive, an astute learner,” Monken said. “He wants to know how we see a concept, and he wants to do whatever he can to help us win. To me, that’s what he’s always done, but you don’t see that until you get around him – how he loves to compete [and] how he approaches every day. He’s one of the first guys in our offensive meeting – he’s sitting right there, ready to go. He’s wide-eyed. He’s taking notes, and that’s impressive.”

Jackson has relied upon Andrews as his primary receiver since the two came into the league in 2018. Andrews was a third round pick out of Oklahoma, while Jackson was taken in the first round out of Louisville. The pairing was intentional for then Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome and assistant general manager Eric DeCosta.

Now Jackson and Andrews form one of the better quarterback pass-catcher catcher combinations in the league. Jackson is eager to showcase their tandem in the new offense.

“It’s very exciting,” Jackson said. “I just can’t wait to get out there in the regular season and show the world.”