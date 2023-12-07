The bye week came at a timely moment for the Baltimore Ravens as the injuries have piled up. Six players, including Pro Bowl tight and Mark Andrews are on injured reserve. The much-needed bye week gave others a chance to heal up and rest.

“It seems like they feel good, [and] they’re full of energy, but it’s a long season,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a big challenge, and every one of these games is a really physical type of game. So, our guys can use it. I know other teams had it this week, so we’re the last bye [week], I think. So, everybody will be full on the rest of the way.”

What figures to be a tough stretch of games starts with a test at home on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams who are in the midst of a three-game win streak.

“We know we have a big challenge in front of us, but we also have a great opportunity,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “And we’re looking forward to it. We just can’t wait.”

Road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers precede the final two home games against the Miami Dolphins and archrival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens are riding a two-game win streak and now have control of their own destiny over the last five games. If the Ravens win out, they’ll be the top seed in the AFC and the road to the Super Bowl will run through M&T Bank Stadium.

The players are working to avoid the temptation to look too far ahead. Harbaugh wants them to be locked in on what’s ahead of them and take a week-by-week approach.

“I think the guys have a chance to focus in on what’s in front of them. Then, you get that [bye] week to think about it and put it in perspective,” Harbaugh said. “Our guys have a good perspective on it. They understand where we’re at, what’s required and what’s possible – the opportunities that are created. They understand that, and I think they’re focused in and locked in and ready to go.”

The Ravens will continue to be without one of their top offensive weapons in Andrews, but Harbaugh once again offered hope that Andrews could return after having ankle surgery last month.

“I’m not ruling out Mark Andrews for the down-the-road future at all. Mark is so darn tough. Mark is one of those guys that really and truly … You say a guy eats, sleeps and breathes football; that’s Mark Andrews. So, he’s going to do everything he can to get back down the road,” Harbaugh explained.

With Andrews being out, some have connected veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the Ravens after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals. Harbaugh gave his young tight ends a vote of confidence when asked about possibly signing Ertz.

The Ravens believe they have everything they need on the roster. The defense has played well with Roquan Smith and Justin Madubuike leading the way. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has the offense rolling as well. Baltimore is a legitimate threat to win the Super Bowl this season.