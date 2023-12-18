Calling all Ravens Fans! GEHA and the Ravens announced a new sweepstakes for fans – the GEHA Ravens Tunnel Takeover Sweepstakes. GEHA wants to give you the chance to show your purple pride with an exclusive pregame Ravens tunnel experience!
The sweepstakes closes TOMORROW, December 19.
+++
GEHA Ravens Tunnel Takeover Sweepstakes Details:
- Entrants must be legal residents of Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania or Virginia.
- All winners must pass a background check.
- Entrants must be eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry.
- Limit one (1) entry per person.
- The sweepstakes will close at 11:59 pm CST on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
There is 1 easy step to enter the GEHA Ravens Tunnel Takeover Sweepstakes:
- Complete all required steps and/or provide all requested information in the GEHA’s online web form to be eligible to win.
Official GEHA Ravens Tunnel Takeover Sweepstakes Prizes:
- Two (2) grand prize winners will each receive two (2) game tickets to the Dec. 31 home game against Miami, two (2) Backyard Bash passes, exclusive pregame tunnel experience, one (1) complimentary parking pass, and two (2) Ravens gift bags.