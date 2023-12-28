By Tyler Hamilton

The Baltimore Ravens made a statement to the rest of the NFL when they traveled to the West Coast and handed the San Francisco 49ers a 33-19 beat down last Sunday. The 49ers were viewed by many as the top team in the league.

Meanwhile, Baltimore had the same record as the 49ers. That wasn’t enough for some media types such as Mike Florio to give the Ravens a chance in their showdown with San Francisco.

“[The 49ers] kick the s—t out of everybody they face,” Florio said last week. “The 49ers kick the s—t out of the Ravens on Monday night. I’m sorry, I know that’s disrespectful to the Ravens, but let’s be realistic. They’re going to fly across the country on Christmas night, and the 49ers are waiting. The 49ers are going to dismantle the Ravens. If it’s a Super Bowl preview, the Super Bowl is going to suck.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took those comments personally. Jackson made it clear he wasn’t happy with Florio’s prediction.

“Not to take away from that team, but you can’t just discredit us. We’re grown men. We have to feed our families, “ Jackson said after the game. “[Mike Florio] can have his opinion, but don’t just talk like that. That’s disrespectful. That’s very disrespectful.

“Our opponents are respectful to us, but a guy who’s not even playing against us [and] just coming out and being disrespectful, I guess he wanted more views on his little channel. We’re going to leave it at that.”

Jackson’s performance appears to have put him ahead of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey in the MVP race. His 252 passing yards along with two touchdowns and 45 rushing yards fueled the Ravens to the big win.

The defense played outstanding football against a usually deadly 49ers offense. Baltimore came up with five interceptions on the day. Safety Kyle Hamilton delivered two of them.

“Our rush and coverages [were] working together,” Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen explained. “We understood that there would be opportunities to make on the ball. We had a good understanding of what they do on offense, and we just knew if we could stop the run that we could get our hands on the ball.”

The win puts the Ravens at 12-3 with the top seed in the AFC firmly within their grasp. They close out the regular season with home games against the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins game will be another prime time matchup for Baltimore on Monday Night Football. Miami is currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC and could make a push for the top seed with a win this weekend.

“We’re going to move on to Miami, because hey, they’re a really good team,” defensive captain Roquan Smith said. “There are” a lot of weapons on that team. They’re coming to town, but we wouldn’t like it any other way. We prefer the rough, rigid.”

All the Ravens have to do is win the last two games to ensure the road to the Super Bowl flows through Baltimore.