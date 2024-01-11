The 2023 Baltimore Ravens started the season with a goal of bringing a third Super Bowl title to the city. The Ravens got one step closer by securing the AFC North division title and setting themselves up for the top seed on the conference.

The road to the Super Bowl now runs through M&T Bank Stadium, but there will be a brief pause this week as they have the first-round bye. Whoever is the lowest seed that survives Wild Card Weekend will be rewarded with a visit to Baltimore in the Divisional Round.

The first round in the AFC features matchups between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans along with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.

No matter what happens, the Ravens won’t have to face the Bills who hold the #2 seed. Buffalo will likely beat the Steelers, but if Pittsburgh somehow pulls off the upset, the Ravens will host their division rivals.

The Browns vs. Texans clash is intriguing. Cleveland’s defense is a well-coached unit with Jim Schwartz at the control and Myles Garrett leading the way on the field.

Houston is on fire offensively with Bobby Slowick and rookie CJ Stroud leading the way. New head coach Demeco Ryans has turned the tide quickly in Houston, leading them to an AFC South division title.

The Dolphins travel to Kansas City to face a Chiefs team that is more vulnerable than previous years. So, an upset could be in play. It’s very possible that Miami ends up back at M&T Bank Stadium, where the Ravens blew them out 56-19 in Week 17.

Miami is the most likely opponent as the sixth seed who matches up well with the Chiefs.

Whoever comes to Baltimore in the second round can’t be taken lightly. The 2019 Ravens are an excellent example of how a lower seeded team can come in and ruin playoff plans.

Lamar Jackson’s MVP season fueled that team to a 14-2 record. The 9-7 Tennessee Titans rolled into Baltimore and jumped on the Ravens early en route to a 28-12 win. The shocking loss bounced the Ravens out of the playoffs.

There aren’t many players left from those Ravens on this year’s team, but they need to take heed from the upset loss to the Titans.

The key will be getting off to a fast start and looking to put the game away early.

An early lead that forces the opponent to pass is perfect for Baltimore’s suffocating defense as one of the best in the NFL. They lead the league in sacks. Putting pass rushers Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney in position to pin their ears back and rush the quarterback is advantageous.

Meanwhile, the Ravens rushing attack is tops in the NFL. They’re set up to protect a lead and bleed the clock. The Ravens are three wins from fulfilling their goal. It all starts in a couple of weekends when the Divisional Round kicks off.

Ravens coach, John Harbaugh, was in Houston to witness his brother Jim lead Michigan to a National title on Monday. Defensive coordinator Mike McDonald, general manager Eric Decosta and former GM Ozzie Newsome were on hand as well. They’d like nothing less than to repeat what Michigan did, just on the pro level.