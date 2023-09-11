The Bowie State women’s cross country team finished 14th overall with an average time of 25:26.90 and a combined 420 points at the Dutchmen Invitational hosted by Lebanon Valley on Saturday afternoon at the Union Canal Tunnel Park. (Photo courtesy of BSU Athletics)

Seton Hall won the event with a total of 28 points (18:56.50), while Washington and Lee (43) and Lebanon Valley (101) rounded out the top-3 finishes at second and third, respectively.

The Bulldogs were led by Makayla Hill who ran a time of 22:37.30 for 63rd overall while Destiny Lewis punched a time of 23:58.60 for 74th individually. Nasya Fields would round out the top-3 finishes for Bowie State at 24:46.50 (84th). Additionally, Zynobia Ugbong and Mia Bell both finished 98th (27:37.00) and 101st (28:15.20).

Bowie State will look ahead next weekend to participate in the VUU XC Opener hosted by Virginia Union University on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Richmond, Va. at Bryant Park.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubulldogs.com.

