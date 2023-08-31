SPOTLIGHTING NOTABLE BLACK CYCLIST
Rahsaan Bahati
Rahsaan Bahati, one of the world’s distinguished Black cyclists, couldn’t be more excited to make the trip from the West Coast to Baltimore for the second annual Maryland Cycling Classic. Last year, he participated in the Maryland Cycling Classic as a presenter and announcer, and will be doing the same this year. “I’m excited to…
Justin Williams
Even prior to co-founding and co-owning a professional cycling team, Justin Williams was a well-established figure in bike racing. Following in the footsteps of his father, Belizean cycling legend Calman Williams, Justin Williams has impacted the sport in numerous ways and seems to be nowhere near done. Williams, 34, won’t compete in the Maryland Cycling…
Cory Williams
Cory Williams has the distinct privilege of being one of the world’s influential Black bike racers, and while representation and diversity seems to be an uphill battle in pro cycling, he is one of the few that has taken the sport by storm. The 30-year-old seemed destined for success in cycling at a young age.…
Nelson Beasley Vails
From riding through the streets of New York City in his younger days as a bicycle messenger to emerging as a historical figure in the sport of bike racing, Nelson Beasley Vails owns one of the most legendary stories in modern sports. Vails, now a retired road and track cyclist, made history in the 1984…
Entertainment | Rambling Rose
DR. PHIL BUTTS’ BIG BAND PERFORMING AT DIAMONDZ EVENT CENTER, CABARET STYLE
Hello, my friends, I’m hoping that everyone is happy and enjoying life. Yes, I have been a little under the weather after a couple of spinal surgeries. I thank you for your love and prayers. I am much better. I must take it easy for a couple of weeks, but this is not going to…
HEalthbeat
Bicycling: The Two-Wheeled Path to Improved Health
If you’ve ever enjoyed the thrill of a bike ride or the breeze on your face while pedaling down a scenic trail, you’re not just partaking in a leisurely activity. Cycling, both as a recreational pursuit and as a form of transportation, has been proven to offer a myriad of health benefits that can lead…