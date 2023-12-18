“There are 800 different languages here,” said Tarzzy Metta, vocalist/saxophonist/flutist and percussionist of the band Ancient Dusk about Papua New Guinea where he is based. The Ancient Dusk band recently signed to BIG Records, released the single “Laeso (Peace & Quiet)”, and are planning for a 2024 world-wide album release. “New Guinea is a very diverse place. The different cultures influenced early missionaries and explorers – Australian natives.”

That diverse influence is heard in the music of the Ancient Dusk band. The Ancient Dusk band also includes Raymond Waloloki on keyboard, who is also the sound engineer and producer, and Justin Abelis on bass.

“The project has something to do with the climate change,” said Waloloki about the content of the upcoming album. “The songs are about…climate change.”

If you listen to their music you hear, or at least I heard, many difference genres/cultures of music, such as Reggae, Native, Jazz, Hispanic, Zulu, Italian and Russian vibes. Could be some of the 800 languages in New Guinea, a West New Britain Province.

“We have another single being released January 26, 2024,” added Metta. “Raymond and I plan…to record an album, with a theme built around the heavy affects by world climate change. A small island had climate refugees that had to resettle inland. We are doing an album on some of the things affecting their people.”

So fresh and worldly is the music of Ancient Dusk that Tarzzy defines it as World Music.

“(World Music) Would be an interpretation of what we have and how listeners might want to categorize it,” said Tarzzy, who has a very soulful voice, when explaining to me about their music. “I’ve been in music most of my life, but the band was formed a year ago. The three of us been close for a very long time. A year ago, we decided to do this. I know the value of this music to preserve cultures, to educate.” www.BIGRecords.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Business Management/Public Relations Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www. ThePulseofEntertainment.com EV ENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 25th year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 20, 2024, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 9, 2024. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $19,000 valued in