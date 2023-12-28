BALTIMORE, MD — Visit Baltimore and the Baltimore National Heritage Area are excited to celebrate the installation of wayfinding signage to locations of cultural interest in Baltimore City as part of a grant provided by the Maryland Department of Commerce. The first sign to be installed as part of the grant is a monumental sign intended to raise awareness for and to drive visitors from the Inner Harbor to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum at 501 E. Pratt Street.

(l-r) Liz Fitzsimmons, Maryland Department of Commerce; Al Hutchinson, President, and CEO of Visit Baltimore; Shauntee Daniels, Executive Director, Baltimore National Heritage Area; Senator Cory McCray, Maryland District 45; and Terri Lee Freeman, President of The Reginald F. Lewis Museum gathered to unveil the first monumental sign at 501 E. Pratt Street to drive visitors from the Inner Harbor to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.



“Baltimore is an essential destination for learning about Black history and culture, and we are proud to partner with the Baltimore National Heritage Area to direct travelers to cultural attractions throughout the city,” said Al Hutchinson, President and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “We are incredibly grateful to Senator Antonio Hayes and Senator Cory McCray for recognizing the importance of directing travelers to attractions that are committed to educating the community about the African American experience in Baltimore.”

Terri Lee Freeman, The Reginald F. Lewis Museum poses next to the first monument wayfinder sign located on Pratt Street, two blocks from the museum where she serves as president.



“As a National Heritage Area, Baltimore is central to telling the stories of America and celebrating African American history and the contributions of Baltimoreans. We are so thankful to our Senators Hayes and McCray for making phase one a priority. “

The grant also includes the installation of nine additional “blade” signs to be mounted on existing light poles for directing travelers to three other attractions of cultural significance: The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, The Arena Players, Inc., and the Eubie Blake National Jazz Institute and Cultural Center, Inc.

One of nine wayfinding blade signs to direct visitors to Black culture interest institutions.



The signs were created in partnership with Ashton Design, a Baltimore-based branding and design firm. Representatives from each of the organizations receiving signage were a part of several conversations leading to the ultimate recommendation for sign style, design and placement that would best meet the needs of visitors.

“We are excited about this first step in addressing a major barrier we and our sister institutions have faced for decades as we strive to share the importance of the art, history, and culture of Black Marylanders,” said Terri Lee Freeman, president of The Reginald F. Lewis Museum. “Cultural tourism and the cultural economy are multi-billion industries that we have not been able to leverage in an equitable way because we have not been promoted in an equitable way. Yes, even as an 82,000 square foot building regarded as an architectural marvel that sits at the busiest intersection in the city, we face wayfinding challenges. We believe this new signage can help correct that.”