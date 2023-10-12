Cynthia Tawiah, founder of Diva Day Spa and Healing Center and creator of Diva By Cindy hair care products supports an important cause— domestic violence awareness. A percentage of the natural, alcohol-free hair care product sales (from Diva By Cindy) are used to assist women in crisis. The busy Baltimore County-based entrepreneur makes time to give back to women in need.

“Sunshine Promises Inc., our 501(c)(3) nonprofit was founded to help host beauty and empowerment workshops and makeovers to raise awareness about domestic violence and to support domestic violence survivors,” Tawiah stated, noting that her “Diva Project” was founded in 2004. “We have been supporting homeless women and victims of domestic violence for 19 years.”

The Baltimore County resident, who also serves as the project manager of the Diva Project, remains passionate about supporting domestic violence survivors. Tawiah said that she once was a victim of domestic violence.

“I desired to help, restore self-esteem and self-worth, and pour into women who have been through this plight. I am a former registered nurse, and discovered that while I worked as a nurse, I was unable to take time to nurture and sit with women who have been through domestic violence,” Tawiah said. “When I opened my first salon, my husband suggested that we begin pouring into homeless women and victims of domestic violence. He understood that I always had a heart to heal and wanted to do something about the situation.”

When Tawiah hosts a Diva Project event, a program is outlined for participating ladies. They are served breakfast and receive various spa and beauty services.

“After they are served lunch, we go into the empowerment part of our program,” Tawiah said.

The women hear a motivational presentation and are encouraged to share their stories if they desire.

Tawiah added, “You can’t heal what you don’t reveal.”

She also said that participants are given personal care items to continue taking care of themselves.

Since October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it is an ideal time to be an ally for women who are survivors of abuse. This year, Tawiah will be serving the women From TurnAround, Inc. in Baltimore city through her Diva Day Spa.

“The woman from TurnAround are victims of domestic violence and sexual violence,” Tawiah said, also explaining that some women are also human trafficking survivors.

On October 29, 2023, at least ten women will be treated to massage therapy, makeovers by makeup artists as well as motivational messages shared by guest speakers.

“Volunteers have been a major source of support. These are women who are passionate about women’s issues and uplifting women and want to help. All the women come together, and everyone donates their talents to make it a successful day,” Tawiah said.

Shameka Williams is one of Tawiah’s volunteers. She is a grief coach and business owner who resides in Baltimore, Maryland. Williams has been serving as chair of the “Diva Project” for several months. The pair’s immediate tasks included locating reputable service providers and vendors that would like to assist with their cause.

Williams can relate to needing a hand from personal experience. She candidly shared that she has experienced homelessness and domestic violence.

“I understand what it feels like to feel hopeless during these times. You often do not know how much of yourself you have neglected by just trying to survive. I want the ladies to know that life can and does get better if they continue to walk through their journeys,” Williams said. “They are not alone and they need to know that!”

Tawiah and Williams are seeking more supporters for their upcoming event.

“We would love fellow business owners to support us in this initiative by donating either personal care items or a monetary donation. Our goal is to obtain transportation to bring the women to our location,” Tawiah said.

She added, “The community can support us by going on sunshinepromises.org and by either making a donation of $5, $10 or $20, or by signing up to volunteer and sharing the Diva Project in their networks to create awareness about domestic violence.”

Tawiah can be reached by calling 410-429-4729, or by emailing Cindy@divabycindy.com. Visit

https://www.thedivaproject.org, https://www.divabycindy.com, https://www.divadayspamd.com and to learn more about Tawiah and her endeavors.