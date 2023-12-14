

April Showers, founder of Afro Unicorn Incorporated, built a business rooted in diversity and the appeal of unicorns.

“A friend called me a unicorn because I ran multiple businesses and was a single mom of two boys. I actually had to Google them to see what they were and saw they were unique and mystical. That’s when I said, ‘I’m unique and Black girl magic, definitely a unicorn,’ so at that moment, I started using unicorn emojis until they no longer resonated with me,” Showers said, adding that she knew nothing about unicorns before she started her business in May 2019.

She added, “I searched for unicorns that looked like me but couldn’t find any, so I created them.”

The full-time Los Angeles, California based entrepreneur became a trailblazer who captured the essence of a legendary creature from a different lens.

“There’s a wide variety of clothing options for men, women, and children, bedding, room accessories, fruit snacks and more,” Showers said. “Afro Unicorn’s mission is to help normalize Black and Brown beauty by giving our Black and Brown girls unicorns that represent them so they can love their skin and embrace the crowns on their heads.”

Afro Unicorn brand ambassadors, Brooklyn, Ayla, Gabrielle and Genesis with April Showers (rear).

Photo credit: Afro Unicorn



The fruits of Showers’ labor include over 500 SKUs (stock keeping units) now available in major retail stores such as Walmart, Target, JCPenney and Kohl’s, while representing over 25 categories. A SKU is a number that retailers assign to products to keep track of stock levels internally. Afro Unicorn is also available in all grocery stores nationwide and Walmart Canada.

Showers’ inspirational impact is also felt by youth who work with her. Brooklyn Marie Belay, 11, and Brielle Mariah Belay, 9, are the brand ambassadors for Afro Unicorn’s swim accessories, music and hair products.

“Working with Afro Unicorn has been amazing. Through every product, we can see ourselves through the shade of the unicorn all the way down to the culture of what it stands for,” the girls said. “Seeing how Afro Unicorn has evolved has also helped us to see that anything is possible when you have a vision and determination.”

Showers also remarked that Magical Tresses hair products that are available in CVS and Walmart are extremely popular, in addition to fruit snacks that are sold at Walmart.

When Afro Unicorn Incorporated launched at Walmart in June 2020, and Target in October of the same year, Showers made an impressive milestone.

“I am the first Black woman to have a licensed brand character in major retail stores. That means that large companies who also produce products, like Disney, Marvel and Nickelodeon, are now my partners,” Showers said. “Individuals pay me a royalty to use the likeness and image of the Afro Unicorn. In return, I have 100% ownership, creativity, and quality control, and they get to use the logo and indirectly sell Afro Unicorn into retail on my behalf.”

Showers also stated that the first thing that she did before launching the brand was to submit it for a trademark. The entrepreneur offered another tip for individuals who aspire to license their products:

“First, you must trademark the logo or brand you’re working on. You must ensure it’s trademarked and then test it in the market. See if you have a product that people actually want to buy. Just because you have a product you like does not mean everybody else will like it. So, work on building a brand, finding your target audience, going after them, and seeing if they resonate with whatever you’re putting out.”

Additionally, Showers said that it is vital to seek the services of a trademark attorney, in the beginning of the process.

Showers added, “If you submit it through another source like LegalZoom, which is how I initially did it, and the Trademark Office comes back requesting a response, you’ll still need the help of a trademark attorney to save money.”

When it comes to licensing, Showers explained that people who work in licensing watch trends.

“They want to watch brands with a following behind them,” Showers said.

Building a successful brand that had not previously been seen comes with rewards for the entrepreneur.

“The most rewarding thing is receiving messages from our followers. These parents share the stories of how their children feel magical and like they have their own superpowers because putting on Afro Unicorn gives them a sense of empowerment that allows them to conquer their day and feel like they’re unique, divine and magical,” Showers said.

Visit https://afrounicorns.com to learn more about Afro Unicorn, including the company’s holiday collection.