Jordyn DeVille, 17, aspires to become a foreign paralegal someday. Baltimore, Maryland-based MTM Foundation, Inc. aided Jordyn as she walks the path of making her professional dreams become a reality.

“MTM Foundation has helped and educated me about HBCUs, as well as put me in leadership positions that otherwise I wouldn’t have had the opportunity/confidence to flourish in previously,” the 12th grader said. “I am currently a high school senior and my dream school is Clark Atlanta University, which I was recently accepted into with Mr. Henderson’s letter of recommendation.”

James E. Henderson, Sr., MTM Foundation, Inc.’s executive director and founder, explained that Jordyn attended the 2023 HBCU college tour with MTM Foundation, Inc. and joined the Junior Board of Directors as the Youth Engagement Director.

MTM Foundation, Inc. serves middle through college-age scholars like Jordyn, by providing college readiness opportunities including: college tours, SAT preparation, scholarship bootcamps, college essay and resume writing workshops and entrepreneurship support through a financial literacy program called “The CEO Club.” Elementary, middle and high school students may participate in it.

(L-r:) James Henderson, Sr.; Rodney Gross, a MTM Foundation mentee; and Derrick Hamlin, Esq. and youth advocate for MTM Foundation. Gross said that the MTM Foundation taught him the importance of how to evaluate which institution was right for him. He aspires to earn a doctorate in physical therapy and own a rehabilitation clinic.

Courtesy photo



“The CEO Club is a financial literacy program designed to educate and train youth around the eight pillars of creating generational wealth, sales, marketing, advertising, pitching their business ideas, the breakeven point, product development and much more,” Henderson said.

At the end of the three-month program, scholars have an opportunity to pitch their business ideas to investors and business owners and for a $1,000 cash prize to help jumpstart their business. The CEO Club resumes January 29, 2024 and again on April 8, 2024.

Henderson added, “The CEO Club will be virtual and have in-person sessions with the middle school scholars at Montebello Middle School.”

Additionally, the next SAT prep course is scheduled for February, March and April. It will be conducted virtually on the last Tuesday and Saturday of each month.

“This program is for high school age scholars,” Henderson, Sr. said.

MTM Foundation, Inc. started in 2015. Henderson’s inspiration to invest in young people is rooted in his formative years. He grew up in Pontiac, Michigan.

“I was always inspired by my mother and how hard she worked to raise eight kids on her own,” Henderson said. “And I know what it feels like to live in a city like Baltimore where the city closes recreation centers and how it affects the mental health of our youth, negatively.”

Henderson added that when his son, James Henderson, Jr. wanted to attend an Ivy League school, he tried to convince him to attend an HBCU. The elder Henderson, who is a Morgan State University graduate of the class of 2000, ended up organizing a HBCU and Ivy League college tour during spring break in 2016. The father wanted his son to notice the difference between HBCUs versus PWIs (Predominately White Institutions) and what was so great about HBCU schools. James Henderson Jr. ended up attending Penn State University. He graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering. MTM Foundation, Inc. has continued to invest in youth development.

“The Foundation’s Board of Directors has been monitoring the progress of their scholars since the first college tour in 2016. We noted that 59 percent of the scholars that participated in the first tour will have successfully graduated from college. This includes four May 2022 graduates and 100 percent of our Ivy League scholars have college degrees,” Henderson, Sr. said. “To date, 438 scholars have graduated from MTM Foundation’s college readiness program.”

Additionally, he stated that 37 percent of the scholars that participated in the entrepreneurship program are actively pursuing start-ups.

Henderson, Sr. also added, “Over the past eight years, MTM Foundation has provided SAT preparation services to 488 scholars with an average increase of 90 points. The 2023 numbers are not included as we are awaiting final board approval.”

Parents should note that all of MTM Foundation Inc.’s programs are free except for their HBCU and Ivy League college tours.

“Our next HBCU college tour is scheduled during spring-break (March 24 through March 28, 2024) to Morgan State; Bowie State; Howard; Delaware State; Hampton; Norfolk State; Elizabeth City State University; North Carolina Central; Bennett College; North Carolina A&T; Spelman; Morehouse; Clark Atlanta; FAMU; and Shaw University,” Henderson, Sr. said.

Youth who are interested in pursuing a route that is similar to Henderson, Jr.’s tour can also seek support.

“Our Ivy League college tour is scheduled for April 4 through 8, 2024 to Cornell; Harvard; Brown; Yale; Columbia; Princeton; and the University of Penn (included in this tour is Penn State, Babson College and M.I.T).”

Parents may obtain more information via www.mtmcollegetours.org. Email info@mtmfdn.com; or call Henderson, Sr. at 443.768.6939 if further assistance is needed. Follow https://www.facebook.com.