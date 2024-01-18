Do hair relaxers increase the risk of certain cancers? The verdict is still out. Either way, African American women are using hair straightening relaxers less.

Findings of a study published by the National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) stated that “chemical hair relaxers, use of which is highly prevalent among Black women in the US, has been inconsistently linked to risk of estrogen-dependent cancers, such as breast cancer, and other reproductive health conditions. Whether hair relaxer use increases risk of uterine cancer is unknown.”

NCBI’s data revealed that in a “Black Women’s Health Study, 44,798 women with an intact uterus who self-identified as Black were followed from 1997, when chemical hair relaxer use was queried, until 2019. Over follow-up, 347 incident uterine cancers were diagnosed.”

Data from the study concluded that in a large cohort of Black women, “long-term use of chemical hair relaxers was associated with increased risk of uterine cancer among postmenopausal women, but not among premenopausal women. These findings suggest that hair relaxer use may be a potentially modifiable risk factor for uterine cancer.”

Yalmikia Edmonds, owner of Levonye Professionals LLC, a certified hair loss practitioner and licensed cosmetologist who started her business in 2004, notices that more African American women are resisting relaxer usage. A possible reason is the growing awareness that chemical products may potentially have harmful health effects.

“Many people are now seeking more natural and organic alternatives to traditional chemical treatments. Additionally, the rise of social media and the influence of celebrities and influencers have popularized the trend of embracing natural hair and avoiding chemical treatments,” Edmonds said.

Black hair can be styled in diverse ways. Edmonds provided helpful food for thought to keep locs healthier while skipping chemical straighteners.

“Before applying any heat, make sure your hair is properly moisturized and conditioned. Dry or damaged hair is more susceptible to heat damage,” Edmonds shared, also explaining that heat usage should be limited.

Additionally, trimming off split ends and damaged hair helps to keep hair looking healthy and prevents the damage from spreading further up the hair shaft.

Edmonds’ lengthier hair care tips incorporated:

1. Heat styling tools: Using heat styling tools such as flat irons or curling irons can temporarily straighten or style the hair without the need for chemical treatments. However, it’s important to use these tools with caution and apply a heat protectant spray to minimize damage. If you must use heat styling tools, use the lowest possible heat setting that still achieves the desired result. Heat protectants create a barrier between your hair and the heat, reducing the amount of damage caused. Look for heat protectants that contain moisturizing ingredients to help keep your hair hydrated and prevent dryness. Ingredients like argan oil, shea butter, or glycerin can provide added moisture and nourishment to your hair.

2. Blow drying techniques: Learning proper blow-drying techniques can help achieve a smoother and straighter look. Using a round brush while blow drying can add volume and control to the hair. Look for blow dryers with adjustable heat and speed settings.

3. Natural hair straightening methods: There are natural methods and ingredients that can help straighten the hair to some degree. For example, using a combination of coconut milk and lemon juice as a hair mask can provide some temporary straightening effects.

4. Protective hairstyles: Opting for protective hairstyles such as braids, twists, or buns can help manage the hair while promoting its health. These hairstyles can minimize manipulation and reduce the need for excessive heat styling or chemical treatments.

5. Hair care routine: Establishing a proper hair care routine is crucial for managing and maintaining healthy hair. This includes regular shampooing, conditioning and moisturizing with products suitable for the hair type. Additionally, using a wide-toothed comb or a brush with soft bristles can help prevent breakage and damage.

Since different hair types require different needs, Edmonds mentioned main hair types.

Straight hair is characterized by hair strands that are smooth and lack natural curls or waves. Wavy hair has a slight “S” shape and falls somewhere between straight and curly hair. Curly hair has a distinct curl pattern and can range from loose curls to tight coils. Coily or kinky hair has tight curls or coils that form a zig-zag or spiral pattern. Coily hair requires regular moisture, gentle handling, and protective styling to maintain its health and shape.

“By knowing your hair type, you can tailor your at-home hair care routine and product selection to meet the specific needs of your hair, resulting in healthier, more manageable locs,” Edmonds said.

Levonye Professionals LLC is located at 420 Crain Highway, Glen Burnie, Maryland. Learn more about Edmonds via https://levonyeproffessionalsbrand.com.