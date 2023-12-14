Hello everyone,

I first want to apologize to my friends who invited me to their shows last week as well as this week. I kinda had unexpected knee replacement surgery, so I was in the hospital for a few days last week. I am home now with my husband, “Shorty” trying to figure this thing out. It hurts like hell! I can’t walk without a walker! I barely can walk with the walker. It’s a terrible situation! My “Boo-Boo ” only knows how to boil hot dogs for dinner and heat up oatmeal for breakfast. We will make it work. My children live out of state and are unable to fly out and help, but “Rambling Rose” will figure this thing out. In the meantime, let’s talk about something else.

Carlos Hutchins, “Tee-Shirt, Brian” Hall and Hassan Rasheed are my friends. I want to acknowledge these three promoters, and say they are three of the best and baddest promoters in the Baltimore/Washington Metropolitan area. They mean what they say, and they say what they mean. Every show they produce has been successful.



The last of the major holidays is upon us. I wish Santa Claus brings you everything you wish for. I send my condolences to the family and friends who recently lost their loved ones. I lost two good friends this month. It is so hard to say goodbye. God had other plans for them. I am talking about Helen Hughes and her brother-in-law, Judson Hughes. Both of them are well-known in the musical world in Baltimore as supporters. My dear friend, Helen will be missed by her buddies most of all, when they meet each other at the different nightclubs to dance the night away. Judson is known so well in Baltimore for his constant promotion of the Arch Social Club. The Odyssey on Pressman St Street was his favorite spot to hang out and to make sure “Chilly” (the owner) and her patrons had their copies of The Baltimore Times every week.

Judson Hughes, life-time member of the Arch Social Club, and well-known activist for Baltimore night clubs (especially his favorite, the Odyssey, located 1223 Pressman Street,) passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023. Judson was the brother-in-law to Hellen Hughes and Janice Atkinson’s father. He will truly be missed.

The National tour of the Nutcracker and the Grammy winning conductor, Michael Repper is coming to Baltimore with the only East Coast show with a live Orchestra on Monday, December 18, 2023. Repper will grace the stage at the Hippodrome as he conducts the live orchestra. In 2023, Michael Repper became the youngest North American conductor to win a Grammy Award in Best Orchestral Performance. He has an international reputation for engaging and exciting audiences of all spectrums and promoting new and diverse musical talents. I do not closely follow orchestra music, but I know many of my readers do enjoy this type of music. Michael Repper is currently music director of the Ashland Symphony Orchestra, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and the Northern Neck Orchestra of Virginia.

Well, my dear friends, that is all I have for you right now. I have to go and do these exercises with my leg. DAMN. IT HURTS! Okay my friends, please make sure you email me at rosaprpyor@aol.com if you wish for me to attend your events or write about it at least three weeks in advance. You can always call me at 410-833-9474, or send me your letters to 214 Conewood Avenue, Reisterstown, Maryland 21126. From the bottom of my heart, I thank those of you who sent me cards and good wishes. I will treasure them always. I’ve got to go now. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.